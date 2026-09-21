Hallmark Star Nick Bateman Makes Rare Public Appearance With Wife Maria Corrigan

Nick Bateman and his wife, Maria Corrigan, stepped out together for a rare public appearance as they attended the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival.

The couple walked the red carpet Saturday, Sept. 19, in Toronto for the premiere of “Run Terry Run,” a documentary about Terry Fox’s legendary 1980 Marathon of Hope.

Getty Nick Bateman and wife Maria Corrigan

The Two Wowed on the Carpet

Bateman, 39, opted for an all-white look, while Corrigan wore a leopard-print dress with a black blazer draped over her shoulders.

The appearance offered a glimpse at the couple’s relationship, which began long before Bateman became known for his acting work.

Bateman and Corrigan began dating in 2008 and married in a stunning July 2019 ceremony at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California.

Their wedding came 11 years after they first got together, making the date especially meaningful to the couple.

“After 11 years to the day of being together, we are finally married!” Bateman said to PEOPLE after tying the knot. “Two Canadians who moved to L.A. four years ago … it’s a dream come true. We did the dream wedding.”

The two looked gorgeous on their special day.

The couple had already welcomed their first child, son Chase, before their wedding. They brought their then 10-month-old son into the celebration, with Chase taking part in the ceremony.

“We were lucky enough to have our baby Chase in the wedding as well,” Corrigan said. “It was just so magical, and a very quaint wedding with just close family and friends. It was a beautiful day.”

Bateman also recalled Chase’s role in the ceremony, adding, “When Chase went down the aisle, he didn’t cry. It was awesome! We’re happy.”

Bateman Has Spoken About Being a Father

Bateman has continued balancing family life with his acting career. He is particularly known for his work in romantic films, including the 2019 Hallmark Channel movie “A Brush With Love.”

He also appeared in the 2026 Hallmark film “Love Under the Mistletoe.” Bateman has additionally appeared in “When Hope Calls,” a Great American Family series connected to Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart.”

The actor has previously spoken about how becoming a father changed his perspective, including how he viewed his work with younger performers, according to HollywoodLife.

“When you become a parent, it definitely changes you,” Nick said. “Things change the way that you go around the world and look at other kids and appreciate younger people. The little actress, her name is Rubi [Tupper] and she played Daisy. It was her very first movie. I was just blown away. She was super competent and super amazing on set. I was telling her that when I was 8 years old, I was doing acting classes and I was horrible. I was super impressed by this little girl.”

Bateman and Corrigan have largely kept their family life away from the spotlight, making their latest TIFF appearance a notable public outing for the longtime couple. “Run Terry Run” is scheduled to arrive in theaters Oct. 9.