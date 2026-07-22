Sneak Peek of ‘Love Under the Mistletoe’ with Jen Lilley & Nick Bateman Shows Fans the ‘One That Got Away’

The Christmas in July 2026 programming has entertained viewers with three movies so far, including “Christmas Under Construction” starring Jessica Lowndes and Daniel Lissing, “O Little Christmas Market” featuring Katherine Barrell and Stephen Huszar, and “Snowbound for the Holidays” with Vanessa Lengies and Marcus Rosner.

Now, as the lineup wraps up, Hallmark fans get to enjoy one last merry movie, “Love Under the Mistletoe.”

Premiering Saturday, July 25, at 8/7c, before streaming the next day on Hallmark+, the story stars Jen Lilley as Grace Rankin and Nick Bateman as Ryan St. Nicholas. According to Hallmark, “Grace and her former high school crush, Ryan, work together to revive the beloved charity fundraiser and seem to constantly find themselves under strategically placed mistletoe.”

Keep scrolling to get a glimpse at the festive fun!

‘A Second Chance with the One That Got Away’

The Hallmark Channel took to Instagram on Monday, July 20, to share a preview of “Love Under the Mistletoe,” and added a caption, asking, “What if you had a second chance with the one that got away? ❤️”

Take a look at the preview (above), and you’ll see as Grace and Ryan reconnect and find themselves caught up in holly-jolly hijinks, merry moments and mistletoe-fueled romance.

Hallmark “Love Under the Mistletoe” from Hallmark

Fans are certainly excited about the new seasonal story, with one person leaving a comment in response to the preview, writing, “We’re ready!❤️💚 Looking forward to watching!❤️🎄”

Another person wrote, “So happy to once again see Jen Lilley. She is great and this movie looks fun and filled with joy!”

A third social media user added, “Can not wait for this one! Christmas and @jen_lilley perfect together!!”

“So glad she’s back on Hallmark. I still have her last movie on my DVR,” came from another fan of both the network and the star.

Someone else left a comment, writing, “Can’t wait!!! I’m loving this year’s summer Christmas offerings!”

Even Lilley popped in a message, saying, “I cannot wait ❤️❤️❤️”

Potential viewers were also just as excited about the sneak peek shared by Hallmark. See it below…

But wait! There’s more!

Check Out Festive Photos from ‘Love Under the Mistletoe’

Along with the preview and sneak peek of “Love Under the Mistletoe,” Hallmark has also released photos from the upcoming romance.

Take a peek below and you’ll see Lilley and Bateman, as well as Melanie Leishman and Steve Belford, who have supporting roles in the movie.

The images also include Christmas trees, velvet bows, fluffy stockings, wooden reindeer, green garlands and glowing lights. That’s not to mention knitted hats, chic wool winter coats and even an apple cider stand. Of course, you’ll see characters with sweet smiles and charming chemistry.

Hallmark “Love Under the Mistletoe” from Hallmark

Hallmark “Love Under the Mistletoe” from Hallmark

Hallmark “Love Under the Mistletoe” from Hallmark

Hallmark “Love Under the Mistletoe” from Hallmark

Hallmark “Love Under the Mistletoe” from Hallmark

Hallmark “Love Under the Mistletoe” from Hallmark

Hallmark “Love Under the Mistletoe” from Hallmark

Hallmark “Love Under the Mistletoe” from Hallmark

Hallmark “Love Under the Mistletoe” from Hallmark

Hallmark “Love Under the Mistletoe” from Hallmark

Hallmark “Love Under the Mistletoe” from Hallmark