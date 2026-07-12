Sneak Peek at Marcus Rosner & Vanessa Lengies’ Christmas Chemistry in ‘Snowbound for the Holidays’

While fans of Marcus Rosner have been able to watch him as the love-triangle-sparking Liam on “Sullivan’s Crossing,” you can now get ready to see him in a new movie as part of Hallmark’s 2026 Christmas in July.

The third story in the festive lineup — following “Christmas Under Construction” (starring Jessica Lowndes and Daniel Lissing) and “O Little Christmas Market” (starring Katherine Barrell and Stephen Huszar), and coming before “Love Under the Mistletoe” (starring Jen Lilley and Nick Bateman) — “Snowbound for the Holidays” features Rosner along with Vanessa Lengies.

Together, they bring fans a story filled with chemistry, romance and lots of snow.

Cozy Ski Lodge, Charming Owner, Christmas Magic? Yes, Please!

Premiering Saturday, July 18, at 8 p.m. (7 p.m Central), and streaming the next day on Hallmark+, viewers will be able to see Vanessa in “Snowbound for the Holidays” as an ambitious career-minded hotel manager named Cassidy Evergreen. Although the story first follows her as she “evaluates a cozy” yet struggling ski lodge, she soon finds herself facing not only “Christmas magic,” but also the lodge’s “charming owner, Trey Sanderson,” played by Marcus. Both “turn a simple assignment into a heartfelt choice between duty and love,” according to Hallmark.

Although the movie’s stars and storyline are likely enough to pique your interest, you’ll surely also want to check out both the preview and a sneak peek of the new movie, which gives fans a look at the fun and festive tale.

See “sparks fly” as snow falls in the preview…

And, now, the sneak peek, in which you’ll see Cassidy ask Trey one question that you may also have after seeing a particular image — the featured photo at the top of this piece — that shows Trey’s retro quirk.

Take a look…

But wait, we have even more for you!

Keep scrolling to see photos from “Snowbound for the Holidays.”

Don’t Miss These Holly Jolly Photos

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Snowbound for the Holidays”

Keep the excitement for “Snowbound for the Holidays” building by checking out the first photos from the merry movie.

In the following images, you can see Marcus as Trey and Vanessa as Cassidy, along with other members of the cast, including Kathryn Greenwood (“Wind at My Back,” “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”), Ron Lea (“Wind at My Back,” “Doc”) and Kate Drummond (Hallmark’s “Flower Shop Mystery” series).

That’s not to overlook Seán Cullen, Nelu Handa, Chris Farquhar, Lisa Cromarty and Tristen Sky, as well as Skywalker Hughes, who you can also see in the new “Little House on the Prairie” series as Mary Ingalls.

Just prepare yourself to be filled with the holiday spirit, because in the pics, you’ll see the characters wearing knitted sweaters and fur-trimmed coats, as well as beanies and flannel. That’s not to mention scenery filled with ski slopes, festive lights, seasonal decorations and Christmas trees.

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Snowbound for the Holidays”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Snowbound for the Holidays”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Snowbound for the Holidays”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Snowbound for the Holidays”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Snowbound for the Holidays”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Snowbound for the Holidays”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Snowbound for the Holidays”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Snowbound for the Holidays”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Snowbound for the Holidays”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Snowbound for the Holidays”