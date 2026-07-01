Chad Michael Murray Admits ‘Monster Debate’ Sparked Over Major ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ Turning Point

Season 4 of “Sullivan’s Crossing” — which features Hallmark alum Chad Michael Murray and Morgan Kohan, as well as current Hallmark star Marcus Rosner — is a romantic roller coaster due to the love triangle between Cal (Murray), Maggie (Kohan) and Liam (Rosner).

The storyline has led to…

SPOILER ALERT

…a proposal, and Cal and Maggie becoming engaged.

Now, Murray has revealed that the major turning point in the characters’ relationship sparked serious deliberation behind the scenes of the show.

Chad Says There Were ‘Different Versions’ of the Proposal

According to Murray, a lot of thought was put into what was going to happen between Cal and Maggie when it came to where their relationship would go amid and after the situation with Liam. That includes a proposal and engagement.

“Ahead of ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ season 4’s arrival on Netflix, Murray talked … about the discussions that occurred before his character, Cal, popped the question in the final moments of the season,” according to People. “Given that Cal and Maggie (Morgan Kohan) spent most of the season at odds as the doctor dealt with her feelings for her recently returned estranged husband, Liam (Marcus Rosner), a happy ending was anything but guaranteed.”

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“In fact, Maggie kept secrets from Cal as she denied her feelings for Liam, and she didn’t immediately disclose that she and her ex shared an emotionally charged kiss,” People explained. “Given the lack of communication between the two characters, Murray, 44, says there was some concern on his part that their sudden engagement might send the wrong message.”

“That proposal was a monster debate,” Murray admitted. “It was such a large conversation for many, many, many moons with everybody from the top down.”

“I think one of the things for me is I thought it was important that Cal draw a line in the sand because being walked all over is not a good example of how to function in life, period,” he explained. “For anyone — man, woman, doesn’t matter who you are.”

“At some point, you have to draw a line in the sand and take care of yourself,” he added. “So Cal did that, and we remedied the scenario, but, I mean, there was multiple different versions of that scene, to be completely honest, from her being the one to do it to me being the one. I definitely had a large conversation with a lot of people to make sure that we did our best.”

Although Murray noted that he has “not seen the results yet on what people are thinking” about the development in Cal and Maggie’s relationship, he told People, “I do know that most people loved the last episode.”

What Chad Wants to See Next for Maggie and Cal in Season 5

Getty Chad Michael Murray

There’s no denying the fact that this past season of “Sullivan’s Crossing” was both heartwrenching and heartwarming. Indeed, People notes that “[s]eeing Cal get down on one knee after a heartfelt apology from Maggie felt like a relief after a difficult season for the star-crossed lovers.”

When it comes to what Murray hopes to see between the two in season 5, he told People, “I want to see a lot of unity. I want to see a lot of team play between Cal and Maggie. I want the obstacles to be on the outside of them and for them to take everything on as a team.”

He added, “That’s what I want, because I want to see that relationship blossom and be a good example of how people can handle outside influences as a team versus when there’s something on the outside.”

You can watch season 4 of “Sullivan’s Crossing” (as well as seasons 1 through 3) now on Netflix.