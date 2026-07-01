Hallmark Star Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe Is Making a Special Guest Appearance This Year — Here’s How Fans Can Meet Her

Get ready to mark your calendars! Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe is giving fans another reason to be excited this year.

The beloved Hallmark actress, best known for her starring role as Rita Haywith in the network’s long-running “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” franchise, is set to make a special guest appearance at an upcoming fan event, giving viewers a rare chance to meet her in person. Read on to find out more about this opportunity.

Lowe Will Be Attending Comic Con Connections in the Fall

The official Instagram announcement post from Comic Con Connections reads, “🚨 GUEST ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 🎬 We’re thrilled to announce that Crystal Lowe will be joining us at Comic Con Connections on 12th–13th September 2026 at Winchester Science Centre! 🎉”

In the caption of their post, Comic Con Connections continues to list a number of Lowe’s most popular film and television roles that fans know and love, such as “Final Destination 3,” “Black Christmas,” “Wrong Turn 2: Dead End,” “Stargate Atlantis,” “Supernatural,” “Smallville,” and “Primeval: New World.”

Comic Con Connections promises that throughout the weekend of the convention, Lowe “will be meeting fans, signing autographs and taking professional photo opportunities.” The convention will run from September 12th–13th at Winchester Science Centre in the UK.

Lowe will be available to meet fans on Saturday and Sunday, per the actress’ page on the Comic Con Connections website.

The other famous guests that have been announced as of now include: Wyatt Russell, Evanna Lynch, David Nykl, Steve Bacic, Robert Sheehan, and David Hewlett.

Fans in the comments of Comic Con Connection’s post couldn’t contain their excitement over the opportunity to meet Lowe:

“Quality announcement and this con is just up the road from me. Can’t wait to hear her talk about Black Xmas, FD3 and Wrong Turn 2,” one fan wrote.

Another fan praised the “Final Destination” film that Lowe starred in, writing, “Rewatching FD3 this Thursday for the 20 year anniversary 🥳 a franchise’s best with the best death scene (tanning bed) 🔥”

This sentiment was echoed by another fan who added in the comments, “Iconic 🙌 FD3 will always be my personal favourite but she slays every role whether she’s acting or directing.”

“Love her downnn 😍😍❤️ this is so awesome I’m so there!” another fan gushed.

To find out more about the convention, fans can visit the official Comic Con Connections website here.

Lowe Remains Strong Through Breast Cancer Diagnosis

In October 2025, Lowe revealed that she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

“In February of 2025, while getting ready one morning, I noticed a large mass in my right breast. In that moment, everything else fell away,” Lowe wrote in a touching essay in PEOPLE. “On a rainy Friday in late August, I learned that I had Stage 3 Invasive Ductal Carcinoma.”

She continued, “My next step was to call my colleagues. When I called Annie Howell at Hallmark to tell her the news, I was terrified. What if I never work again? What if they forget me? But nothing could be further from the truth. Annie and the entire Hallmark family embraced me fully, and told me that they had my back.”

In an October 10, 2025 Instagram post, Lowe wrote an inspiring message to her fans in the caption: “I truly hope this helps other people going through this journey right now. It’s been tough but I know I’ll get through it. This is the beginning. Not the end.”

As Lowe wrote in her essay, her Hallmark family stood by her. In the comment section of her post, many Hallmark actors left messages of love and support:

“I will be praying for you and holding you close in my heart❤️” wrote Lacey Chabert.

Nikki DeLoach wrote, “Sending you all the love and prayers and we are here for you. You are a force. The fact that you trying to help others while you are going through this yourself speaks to your heart and your strength.”

“Sending you so much love Crystal. ❤️” wrote Pascale Hutton.

Ashley Williams wrote, “Love you so much. It’s an honor to be near you right now and witness this journey. ❤️❤️”

“You are a warrior, Crystal, thank you for sharing this. You are in my heart and in my prayers, honey. Please let me know how I can help you. Your courage in sharing your story is going to help many others. You are my hero. You got this! ❤️” wrote Barbara Niven.