Melissa Peterman Celebrates Her Birthday With a Sweet Surprise for Fans That Has Personal Meaning

Melissa Peterman is making her milestone 55th birthday extra special by giving back to fans in a way that’s connected to her personally.

The Hallmark star, beloved for playing Pamela in the holiday hit “Haul Out the Holly” and its sequels and for serving as the lead judge on the reality competition series “Finding Mr. Christmas,” celebrated her “double nickels” birthday with a joyful message filled with gratitude and a surprise for her followers inspired by her favorite perfume.

Peterman Reveals Her Signature Scent of 20 Years

“Woke up happy and grateful that I get to celebrate another year on earth!! It’s my double nickels birthday!!! #55 🎂” wrote Peterman in the caption of her July 1 Instagram post, which featured a video of her sending a message to fans.

“It’s my birthday today,” Peterman introduces the video, referring to her 55th as a “double nickels” birthday. “And you know what? I don’t wait for people to buy me presents, I usually like to buy myself a present on my birthday…”

Peterman goes on to talk about her favorite Kai fragrance, which is the original. She claims this is her “signature scent” that she has been wearing “for twenty years” ever since her husband first bought it for her on Valentine’s Day.

She also reveals in the video how she’s currently spending her special day. “I’m on a girls’ trip right now with my friends from college and right after college, and they’ve known me forever. And they can smell Kai, and they know that smells like Missy. That’s how long they’ve known me, they call me ‘Missy.'”

“So, happy birthday to me and presents for you,” Peterman says at the end of her video.

In the caption of her post, Peterman explains to fans how they can get a little gift for themselves: “On my birthday, I want you to have [Kai] too! Use code MELISSALOVESKAI15 for 15% off everything at kaifragrance.com.”

Cheri Oteri, who starred as Gayle Matthews in the 2013 Hallmark Hall of Fame movie “Christmas in Conway,” commented, “Happy Birthday my beautiful friend‼️🥳🎂🎉💐💝 You are truly a light in this world.”

Fans also joined in on wishing Peterman a happy birthday:

“Happy Birthday Melissa! I will definitely try Kai. ❤️”

“Kai is the beeeeest 🔥 HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL! Hoping I get to hug your neck soon!!!! xoxo”

“Happy Birthday Melissa! Have an awesome day!🎂🎉🥂🎊”

“Wishing you a very Happy Birthday!🎁🎊🎂🎉🎈”

“Happy Birthday Melissa! I didn’t realise we share a birthday!! And we’re both from MN!! ❤️🍰”

“Happy Birthday Melissa! Have a wonderful day and blessed year ahead. Much love from Kansas City! 🎂🥳🎉”

Peterman Shares a Glimpse of Her Birthday Girls’ Trip

Peterman recently shared fun snapshots from the girls’ trip she’s on for her birthday. “More fun to get older with old friends. #girlstrip” Peterman wrote in the caption of her June 30 Instagram post that featured Paul Simon’s “I Know What I Know” playing over scenic clips from their trip.

Fans had a blast in the comments trying to guess where Peterman and her friends might be visiting:

“Hmmm… ‘You are standing on a rock polished by glacial ice’… Where might you be? The Canadian Rockies?” one fan guessed.

Another fan wondered, “North shore?”



