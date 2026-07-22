From Scotland to Rome, Tomorrow’s Hallmark Channel Lineup Is Packed With Holiday Romance & Christmas Adventures — July 23

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Thursday, July 23. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Take Me Back for Christmas’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A Christmas wish gives Renee the successful life she’d always dreamed of. This new reality is perfect, except for one thing…she is no longer married to her husband Aaron. Now, Renee must race against the clock to win him back before Christmas Eve.

Starring Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier.

“Take Me Back for Christmas” premiered on July 15, 2023.

‘The Christmas Quest’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): An archeologist and her ex-husband, an expert in ancient Norse languages, are sent to Iceland at Christmastime to search for the legendary treasure of the Yule Lads. When others join in the hunt, the pair find themselves swept into a thrilling adventure as they race to keep it from falling into the wrong hands.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Kristoffer Polaha.

“The Christmas Quest” premiered on December 1, 2024.

‘Christmas at Castle Hart’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Brooke Bennett goes to Ireland for Christmas to search for her Irish roots. While there, she meets charming Aiden Hart, Earl of Glaslough. Mistaken for an elite event planner, she’s hired to host his castle’s epic Christmas party.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend.

“Christmas at Castle Hart” premiered on November 27, 2021.

‘Christmas in Rome’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Lacey Chabert plays an independent-minded American tour guide named Angela, who is fired from her job in Rome just before Christmas. She crosses paths with an American executive named Oliver (Page), who wants to buy a high-end Italian ceramics company. Oliver hires Angela to be his tour guide around the Eternal City, as the owner of the ceramics company won’t sell it to him until he learns “the heart and soul of Rome.” But is there another heart and soul that he may win?

Starring: Lacey Chabert and Sam Page.

“Christmas in Rome” premiered on November 30, 2019.

‘A Merry Scottish Christmas’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When estranged siblings, Lindsay and Brad Morgan travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother Jo, a big family secret is revealed.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf.

“A Merry Scottish Christmas” premiered on November 18, 2023.