Teresa Giudice’s Former RHONJ Castmate Says Season 15 Will Be Her Last

Teresa Giudice’s future on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is once again the subject of speculation after one of her former castmates claimed she believes Season 15 will mark the end of Teresa’s time on the Bravo franchise.

Kim DePaola, better known to Bravo fans as Kim D., made the comments on her “Get Real with Kim D.” podcast, where she claimed a source connected to production shared details about what could be next for the longtime Housewife.

While Bravo has not announced any plans regarding Teresa’s future beyond the currently filming season, Kim D. suggested the veteran reality star already has an exit strategy in place.

Kim D. Claims Teresa Has an Exit Plan

During the podcast, Kim D. alleged that production has become more understanding of Teresa than other cast members because of everything she has experienced over the years.

She claimed a source told her there is a feeling behind the scenes that the network bears some responsibility for the legal troubles Teresa and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, faced after RHONJ helped bring their lives into the spotlight.

Kim D. referenced Teresa’s 2014 prison sentence after pleading guilty to federal fraud charges, as well as Joe’s subsequent prison sentence and eventual deportation to Italy.

She also revisited a long-discussed story that Teresa was first investigated after filming a shopping scene in which she paid for furniture with a large amount of cash, though that claim has never been confirmed by authorities as the catalyst for the federal investigation.

Kim D. went on to allege that because of those circumstances, Teresa receives more flexibility from production than many of her fellow Housewives.

She Says Season 15 Could Be Teresa’s Final Chapter

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Kim D. also claimed Teresa has no interest in revisiting some of the more personal issues currently surrounding her family, including the recent situation involving daughter Milania Giudice.

According to Kim D., that reluctance is one reason production has been willing to accommodate Teresa.

She further alleged that a deal was made while Teresa was in Spain that would allow the currently filming Season 15 to serve as her farewell season.

Kim D. claimed Teresa plans to “leave on my own terms,” before adding that she believes Teresa and husband Luis Ruelas could ultimately relocate to Florida after the season concludes.

None of those claims have been confirmed by Bravo or Teresa herself.

The comments arrive as anticipation continues to build around RHONJ Season 15, which is currently filming following the franchise’s extended hiatus. Bravo has confirmed that Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania are returning, while the remainder of the cast has not yet been officially announced. The Season 15 housewives just went on their cast trip to South Korea.

Whether Kim D.’s prediction proves accurate remains to be seen, but if Teresa does decide to step away after Season 15, it would close the book on one of the longest-running and most influential careers in Real Housewives history.