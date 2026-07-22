Hallmark Alum Candace Cameron Bure Returning With New ‘Ainsley McGregor’ Mystery

Candace Cameron Bure is expanding her film franchise with Great American Media and its Great American Family channels.

On July 22, the company announced that she’ll be back for another installment of her hit franchise, “The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries.”

Familiar Co-Stars From the Hallmark World

Great American Family

The latest — the fourth so far — is “Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: The Model Maker.”

The former “Full House” actor will be starring alongside some other stars who’ve made a mark in Hallmark movies over the years.

Her co-stars in the new film: Aaron Ashmore (Hallmark Channel’s “Mistletoe Murders”) and Robin Dunne (Hallmark’s “On the Twelfth Day of Christmas”).

A New Case to Solve

The newest chapter will reunite viewers with the residents of Sweet River for what is described as “the franchise’s most personal mystery yet.”

In the new movie, “criminology professor and amateur sleuth Ainsley McGregor (Bure) is preparing for a prestigious university exhibition honoring pioneering forensic scientist Frances Glessner Lee and her famed miniature crime-scene dioramas,” the synopsis states.

“But when a murder shocks Sweet River, Ainsley is drawn into an investigation where carefully constructed models may hold the key to the truth – and where the evidence begins to point dangerously close to home,” the synopsis continues. “As the case deepens, Ainsley turns to those she trusts most, including Sheriff Ryan McGregor (Dunne) and Fire Chief Jake Trenton (Ashmore) while the ever-curious Book Club once again lends its unique blend of determination, humor, and hometown intuition to the case. Together, they must unravel a mystery built on secrets, deception, and a crime scene that may be far more than it appears.”

A Cast with Chemistry

In a statement about the upcoming movie, Great American Media president and CEO Bill Abbott discussed the successful franchise from Bure, who is also the company’s chief creative officer.

“Candace Cameron Bure, Aaron Ashmore, and Robin Dunne have created the kind of chemistry that makes audiences want to return to Sweet River again and again,” said Abbot.

“Candace has an exceptional instinct for the mystery genre. She understands that viewers come for the case, but they stay for the characters, the relationships and the world fans have come to love. That is what makes a franchise so powerful. For linear television, franchises create loyalty, anticipation, and a shared viewing experience. In a marketplace with endless choices, audiences still want trusted stars and familiar worlds they can return to, and every new installment gives viewers reasons to come back,” Abbott concluded.

A ‘Compelling’ Mystery

Bure also shared her thoughts on the franchise’s fourth film, following previous mysteries “A Case for the Winemaker,” “A Case for the Yarn Maker” and “A Case for the Watchmaker.”

“‘The Model Maker’ is one of our most compelling Ainsley McGregor mysteries yet,” said Bure, who is both star and exec producer.

“It delivers the twists and suspense fans love, while exploring something deeply personal, the universal desire to belong,” she added. “Every clue uncovers more than a mystery; it reveals how far people will go to feel seen, valued, and connected. It’s a story that keeps you guessing until the end and stays with you long after the final reveal.”

When Will ‘The Model Maker’ Debut?

According to Great American Media, “Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: The Model Maker” will stream and be broadcast across Great American Pure Flix, Great American Family, and GFAM+ in early 2027.