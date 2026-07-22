Alix Earle and Lando Norris Have Gone on Several Dates After London Outing, Source Says

Influencer Alix Earle and Formula 1 driver Lando Norris are continuing to spend time together following their recent London outing.

According to a People exclusive published on July 22, the pair have gone on several dates since they first sparked dating speculation earlier this month. A source told the outlet that while the relationship is still in its early stages, the two have enjoyed getting to know one another.

Source Says They’re Taking Things Slowly

A source told People that Earle and Norris are still figuring things out.

“Alix and Lando are talking and it’s too early to call it the dating stage yet,” the source told People, adding that the pair have “had a few group hangout dates and were really into each other.”

The source also said the two remain in contact and plan to see each other again.

“They’re still in communication and plan to meet up, but they are taking things very slowly,” the source added.

Representatives for Earle and Norris did not immediately respond to People’s requests for comment.

Dating Rumors Began Earlier This Month

The latest update comes about two weeks after Earle and Norris were photographed separately leaving The Twenty Two, a private members’ club in London’s Mayfair neighborhood. These images, first published by Deuxmoi, fueled speculation. People thought the pair had spent the evening together.

At the time, Norris was photographed heading to his vehicle while Earle exited the venue with friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Both Have Been Linked to Others in the Past

Before the recent reports involving Norris, Earle previously dated NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios, with the pair ending their relationship in late 2025. She was also briefly linked to Tom Brady earlier this year. This is according to previous reporting by People.

Norris has previously been connected to Portuguese model and actress Margarida Corceiro.

For now, however, People’s source says Earle and Norris are enjoying getting to know each other. Also, they are taking the relationship one step at a time.