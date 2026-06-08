Alix Earle Laughs Off Awkward Vacation Incident: ‘I Got Punched in the Face’

Alix Earle, who was Val Chmerkovskiy‘s season 34 “Dancing With the Stars” partner, is keeping positive and laughing off an incident where she says she was “punched in the face” during a late-night party in Monaco.

In a video she captioned, “First punch in the face,” Alix relived the story and even acted it out for her fans. The 25-year-old TikTok star explained, “We went to this one party which was at – it felt like we were at a castle.” She said the event took place in a large backyard with lots of people.

How Did Alix Earle Get Punched in the Face?

Explaining what led up to the punch, she said her group was “meeting some people and characters,” including several who introduced themselves as princes of various places. She continued, “So we were leaving, and the one guy was going to get I guess like the security’s attention or something, and he was like, ‘Can you help these girls?'”

While talking, Alix acted out a forceful arm swing before being overtaken by a fit of laughter and saying, “I just got clocked in the face.” Alix seemed amused and not offended by the incident, suggesting the punch might not have been intentional, but she didn’t specify what she thinks.

A friend in the background chimed in to recall looking over at Alix and seeing her hair “full in her face” before Alix added, “The last thing I have is like an image of, like, a fist. That was my first time getting punched in the face.” She laughed that “for some reason, it brought the vibes up.”

The punch was not Alix’s only mishap during the night gone wrong. Earlier in the night, she says she and her friends “made our own section” on an outdoor balcony they found, but someone accidentally flipped the table, causing all the bottles and drinks to pour on her.

Alix Earle & Val Chmerkovskiy Came in 2nd on ‘DWTS’

Alix and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, a longtime pro who is married to another pro, Jenna Johnson, competed on season 34 of “Dancing With the Stars,” which aired in the fall of 2025. They finished as the runners-up, defeated by Robert Irwin and his partner Witney Carson.

In an interview with Kelly & Mark during the season, she revealed rehearsal for celebrity contestants is 5 days a week, 4 hours a day. Even though she took dance lessons as a kid, she said the challenging ballroom style was “completely different.”

Shortly after the finale, Alix announced a breakup with her boyfriend, NFL player Braxton Berrios, whom she began dating in early 2023. She has recently opened up about missing the athlete, joking in a vulnerably relatable recent TikTok that she was “cry-maxxing” after seeing her ex at an event for SipMARGS, a line of canned Margaritas in which they are both major investors.

How Did Alix Earle Get Famous? A Unique Decision to Show Her Skin Struggle Paid Off

Alix Earle began to gain a significant following on TikTok by showing her fun and aspirational life as a student at the University of Miami. Followers were able to live vicariously through her and looked forward to her “Get Ready With Me” makeup tutorial videos she frequently filmed before going out at night.

However, the moment that pushed her to the next level of viral fame was the decision to transparently show her acne-plagued skin filter-free.

This made Alix stand out and appear super relatable and down-to-earth in a world full of filters and photo editing.