What’s New on Netflix in August 2026: Coming Soon

Summer is flying by. As July begins to segue into August, Netflix has just unveiled its full roster of new series, movies and specials that will be coming our way next month.

Expect probing documentaries, star-studded dramas, comedy specials, reality shows, the return of a sitcom hit and more.

‘Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy’

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In this documentary, British comedian Mo Gilligan embarks on a bold 28-day experiment by touring the U.K. and U.S. on a fried chicken diet to uncover the impact of the craving — and industry behind it. Premieres: August 5

‘Let’s Marry Harry’

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Heartthrob Harry Jowsey (“Too Hot to Handle,” “Perfect Match”) is done playing the field. This time, he’s handing the reins of his love life to those who know him best. After years of dating in the spotlight — and getting it wrong — his closest confidants are stepping in to make the tough calls. From a carefully selected pool of potential matches, they’ll decide who stays and who goes, guiding Harry toward what he truly wants: authentic love and marriage. Premieres: August 5

‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ – Part 2

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The conclusion of this acclaimed adaptation of the 1967 masterpiece by Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez, a tale bursting with raw emotion and magical realism. Premieres: August 5 (The “Grand Finale” debuts on August 26)

‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ Season 3

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A medical crisis forces Jackie and the Walters to find a new normal as a risky hobby, unexpected visitors and evolving romances present new challenges in the new season. Premieres: August 6

‘The Last House’

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A family of four are suddenly sealed inside their home with no way out, and must work together to survive against both their dwindling resources and the mysterious, looming threat that is keeping them trapped. Premieres: August 6

‘Ricky Gervais’ Alley Cats’

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Outrageous misadventures run wild as feral cats cause chaos on the streets in this no-holds-barred animated comedy from Ricky Gervais. Premieres: August 6

‘Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish’ Season 3

Fun-loving pals Red and Blue swim together through life’s ups and downs while visiting the zoo, camping out in nature, going to the doctor and more. Premieres: August 6

‘Mourinho’

This trophy-packed, insider-fuelled documentary charts José Mourinho’s iconic rise as one of the world’s top footballing managers of the most elite clubs. Premieres: August 11

‘Rory Scovel: Show Must Go On’

With a hypothetical home invasion, a biblical reenactment and his late dad’s final wish, Rory Scovel delivers unrelenting laughs in this raucous special. Premieres: August 11

‘MLB Field of Dreams: Phillies vs. Twins’

In this Netflix live event, the Phillies face the Twins as Major League Baseball returns to the Iowa cornfields for a nostalgic night of America’s favorite pastime. Premieres: August 13

‘My Brilliant Career’

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In this Australian series, modern, rebellious Sybylla dreams only of writing. Choosing an exciting career over a safe marriage is easy — until she falls in love unexpectedly. Premieres: August 13

‘Tires’ Season 3

Comedian Shane Gillis is back in a new season of this workplace comedy. While settling in as part owners of a struggling Valley Forge, Will confronts the road not taken and Shane finds himself on a detour toward adulthood. Premieres: August 13

‘Don’t Say Good Luck’

In this coming-of-age dramedy, Sophie Birenbaum (Sunny Sandler) is ready for the spotlight as the lead in her high school musical — until suddenly she’s living with even more drama at home than on the stage. Premieres: August 14

‘Kelsey Cook: Happy Hour’

In this candid and clever stand-up special, Kelsey Cook explores “hangxiety,” relives a plane bathroom nightmare and breaks down dating a literal Chad. Premieres: August 18

‘Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing’

Following the highly publicized death of Boeing whistleblower John Barnett, in Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rory Kennedy and her Emmy-nominated producing partner Mark Bailey continue their urgent investigation into the once-iconic aviation giant, uncovering startling new revelations and capturing voices from the inside. Premieres: August 19

‘Love Is Blind: UK’ Season 3

A new group of UK singles enter the iconic dating pods in search of love — but who will make it past the proposal, through the retreat and down the aisle? Premieres: August 19

‘Outer Banks’ Season 5

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After losing one of their own, the Pogues chase revenge and redemption as they pursue a stolen artifact with the power to change their fortunes. Premieres: August 20

‘Stamptown’

Filmed during the Netflix Is a Joke Festival, this full-on fringe variety show blends unhinged clowning, razor-sharp bits and offbeat stand-up. Premieres: August 25

‘Untold: The Testimony of Vince Young’

From his rise to college football phenom to his tumultuous time in the NFL, Vince Young unpacks his fall from stardom in this gripping documentary. Premieres: August 25

‘Leanne’ Season 2

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With their parents testing their patience, Leanne and Carol dish up sass and surprises as they face old habits, new challenges and changing family roles. Premieres: August 27

‘The Whisper Man’

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Based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Alex North. When his eight-year-old son is abducted, a widowed crime writer looks to his estranged father, a retired former police detective, for help, only to discover a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as “The Whisper Man.” Premieres: August 28