New & Returning K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in August 2026

Netflix is kicking off August 2026 with an exciting lineup of new K-dramas that promise to keep viewers glued to their screens.

From swoon-worthy romances and gripping thrillers to returning weekly favorites, there’s no shortage of binge-worthy titles to add to your watchlist.

Here’s a closer look at every new K-drama arriving on the streaming platform next month.

K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in August 2026

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“Our Sticky Love” (August 7): An ambitious prosecutor loses her memory and moves in with a boxing coach who claims to be her boyfriend. Can this sticky situation turn into real love?

Starring: Jung Hae-in, Ha Young

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Episodes: 12

Synopsis: “Our Sticky Love follows Go Eun-sae (Ha Young), a prosecutor who lost her memory, and Jang Tae-ha (Jung Hae In), a boxing coach who appears at her bedside claiming to be her boyfriend. With no past she can remember, no way to prove who she is, and only this stranger as a “clue,” Eun-sae finds herself living with him and is pulled into an unexpected new life — and an even more unexpected romance that will rekindle a spark in viewers’ hearts. Most of all, fans are looking forward to watching the effortless chemistry between Jung Hae In and Ha Young unfold.”

“Mousetrap” (August 18): A reclusive writer wakes to find his identity stolen — and must ally with a ruthless loan shark to reclaim his life from a man known as “The Rat.”

Starring: Ryu Jun Yeol, Sul Kyung Gu

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Episodes: TBA

Synopsis: “Moon Jae, a reclusive writer, finds that the fingerprint recognition on his phone fails, and even the friend who had helped him manage everything disappears. With no way left to prove that he is truly Moon Jae, he learns that a mysterious person called “Rat” has taken his name, identity, and fortune. Determined to reclaim his life, he begins to pursue him.”

Weekly K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in August 2026

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“Four Hands, Two Sonatas ” (August 29): Two geniuses meet at the piano: Pi-o, the elite top-ranked student, and Jeong-yo, the naturally gifted artist. A coming-of-age drama of friendship, love, rivalry, and growth among musical prodigies unfolds at an elite arts high school.

Starring: Song Kang, Lee Jun Young, Jang Gyu Ri, Kim Joo Heon, Yoon Se Ah

Genre: Drama, Music Romance, Youth

Episodes: 12

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“The Apartment Job” (Season 1, Returning): Desperate for cash, a former gang boss teams up with an aspiring lawyer to steal an apartment complex’s reserve fund — only to uncover deep corruption.

Starring: Ji Sung, Ha Yoon-kyoung, Park Byung-eun

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Thriller

Episodes: 12

Finale Date: August 16, 2026

Synopsis: “Depicts the story of former gangster Hae Gang, who runs for apartment residents’ association president to get his hands on the building’s hidden money, only to unintentionally uncover corruption within the complex. Along the way, he gradually becomes a local hero.”

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“Spooky in Love” (Season 1, Returning): When a ghost-seeing heir and an ace prosecutor learn that a single touch makes them a strangely effective duo, they team up to crack unsolved murders.

Starring: Park Eun-bin, Yang Se-jong, Ong Seong-wu

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Horror, Romance

Episodes: 12

Release Date: July 18, 2026