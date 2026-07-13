What to Watch on Netflix Right Now (July 13-19)

Not sure what to watch on Netflix this week? Skip the endless scrolling as we’ve rounded up the best movies and TV shows streaming on the platform right now. Check them out below.

Monday, July 13

Golden Kamuy -The Abashiri Prison Raid-: Asirpa and Sugimoto travel to Abashiri Prison in search of hidden Ainu gold, where long-buried truths about her father finally come to light.

Asirpa and Sugimoto travel to Abashiri Prison in search of hidden Ainu gold, where long-buried truths about her father finally come to light. Hot Ones: Extra Heat: Celebrities answer tough questions while taking on even hotter wings in the exclusive special series “Hot Ones: Extra Heat.”

Celebrities answer tough questions while taking on even hotter wings in the exclusive special series “Hot Ones: Extra Heat.” Jim Thorpe: Lit by Lightning: This documentary chronicles the life of Native American sports legend Jim Thorpe and his journey to becoming one of history’s greatest athletes.

This documentary chronicles the life of Native American sports legend Jim Thorpe and his journey to becoming one of history’s greatest athletes. Mile End Kicks: A young music critic spends the summer in Montreal writing a book about Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” while embarking on a journey of self-discovery.

A young music critic spends the summer in Montreal writing a book about Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” while embarking on a journey of self-discovery. MLB Home Run Derby 2026: Hometown stars Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper headline a powerhouse lineup of baseball’s top sluggers chasing home run glory at Citizens Bank Park.

Tuesday, July 14

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes: A young Coriolanus Snow mentors a tribute in the 10th Hunger Games, forcing him to choose between love and ambition.

A young Coriolanus Snow mentors a tribute in the 10th Hunger Games, forcing him to choose between love and ambition. Quarterback (Season 3): The latest season follows four NFL quarterbacks—Jayden Daniels, Baker Mayfield, Cam Ward, and Joe Flacco—through the highs and lows of the 2025 season, offering an inside look at life on and off the field.

Wednesday, July 15

Snowden: This thriller traces Edward Snowden’s journey from Army recruit to disillusioned government analyst bent on exposing vast US surveillance programs.

This thriller traces Edward Snowden’s journey from Army recruit to disillusioned government analyst bent on exposing vast US surveillance programs. The Tick (Seasons 1-2): Arthur (David Burke), a mild-mannered accountant, teams up with the invincible hero, the Tick (David Warburton), after suspecting that supervillain the Terror (Armin Shimerman) is still alive.

Arthur (David Burke), a mild-mannered accountant, teams up with the invincible hero, the Tick (David Warburton), after suspecting that supervillain the Terror (Armin Shimerman) is still alive. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 4): Six couples test their relationships by living with new partners for a month before deciding whether to get married or walk away for good.

Thursday, July 16

The Body in the Locker: After her father’s death, Amy (Kirsten Comerford) discovers a mysterious storage locker that holds a shocking secret—a woman’s corpse.

After her father’s death, Amy (Kirsten Comerford) discovers a mysterious storage locker that holds a shocking secret—a woman’s corpse. Me Before Me: A family history project inspires a high-achieving teen to mend his strained relationship with his father before it’s too late.

A family history project inspires a high-achieving teen to mend his strained relationship with his father before it’s too late. The Hawk: Golf legend Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins (Will Ferrell) makes one last bid for a major championship, dragging everyone he loves into the chaos along the way.

Friday, July 17

23 000 Lives: A group of young people sails across the Mediterranean on a rescue mission that challenges their beliefs about justice, humanity, and the law.

A group of young people sails across the Mediterranean on a rescue mission that challenges their beliefs about justice, humanity, and the law. Desire: A married lawyer’s affair with her daughter’s swim coach spirals into a dangerous game of obsession, deception, and shattered lives.

A married lawyer’s affair with her daughter’s swim coach spirals into a dangerous game of obsession, deception, and shattered lives. The East Palace: A man who can walk the spirit world and a court lady who hears the dead join forces to uncover the dark secrets hidden within the East Palace.

A man who can walk the spirit world and a court lady who hears the dead join forces to uncover the dark secrets hidden within the East Palace. Heartstopper Forever: As a new school year begins, Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) grow closer while facing the uncertainty of life after graduation.

As a new school year begins, Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) grow closer while facing the uncertainty of life after graduation. The Map of Longing: Before her death, Lucy (Georgina Amorós) leaves her sister Greta (Alícia Falcó) a life-changing game that leads her on a journey of self-discovery and unexpected romance with Will Tucker (Pablo Álvarez).

Sunday, July 19

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Stranded in postapocalyptic France, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) protects a young boy and a mysterious nun from the ravenous undead and a deadly paramilitary group.