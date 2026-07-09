Streaming Guide for the Week of July 6-12

With so many streaming services on the market right now, all of the big ones have to keep a strong library of content if they hope to stay compeititve. This includes a robust selection of orignal content, in addition to familiar favorites.
Having so many streamers to choose from is a blessing and a curse. Consumers have more options than ever to find things that they want to watch, but that comes at a cost. It’s sometimes very difficult to know what’s coming out, or what you want to watch.
That’s where we come in. We’re going to go through all the new movies and TV shows coming to the major streamers every week. Here’s the breakdown:
Netflix
July 6:
- Hamnet
- My Sesame Street Friends: My Abby: Season 2
July 7:
- Better Late Than Single: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Emeril Cooks: Season 1
- Jeff Arcuri: Nice to Meet You
July 8:
- I’m Not Afraid (Netflix Original)
- Nothing to Lose (Netflix Original)
- Salcedo, Leather, and Boogaloo (Netflix Original)
- Thunder 3 (Netflix Original)
- The Tick: The Complete Series
July 9:
- Little House on the Prairie (Netflix Original)
July 10:
- Ikka (Netflix Original)
- Miguel Ángel Blanco: The 48 Hours that Changed Spain (Netflix Original)
- The Paradise Murders
- Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea (Netflix Original)
- Zola
July 11:
- The Apartment Job
July 12:
- Love is Blind: UK – After the Altar (Netflix Original)
- Susana and Elvira: No Plan B
Prime Video
July 7:
- The Ghost In The Shell (2026)
July 8:
- 65
July 9:
- From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman: Season 1
HBO Max
July 7:
- MLB: NY Yankees vs Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
July 8:
- “UFC at the White House” with Sara Sidner, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)
July 9:
- Kitchen Chaos: Season 1 (Food Network)
- On The Case with Paul Zahn, Season 29 (ID)
- The Man Will Burn (HBO Original)
July 10:
- House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 214 (HGTV)
- The Long Walk
July 11:
- NASCAR: Qualifying – Atlanta, GA, 4:40 p.m.
July 12:
- Iyanu: The War of Twin Princes, Season 2B
- Ocean’s Eight
- House of the Dragon, Season 3 (Episode 4)
- NASCAR: Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart, 7 p.m.
Hulu/Disney+
July 8:
- Disney+: Bluey Compilations
- Hulu: I.S.S. (2023)
July 9:
- Hulu: Behind Bars, Women Unchained: Season 1
- Hulu: Customer Wars, Season 7
- Hulu: The First 48, Season 28
- Hulu: Murder on Trial, Season 1
July 10:
- Hulu: Celebrity Family Feud, Season 12
- Hulu: Jujutsu Kaisen, Season 3
- Hulu: Press Your Luck, Season 7
- Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway, Season 22 Premiere
- Hulu: Daniel Isn’t Real (2019)
- Hulu: Hick (2011)
- Hulu: In the Name of the King (2007)
- Hulu: The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021)
- Hulu: LOL Live: Matt Richards (2026)
- Hulu: Parkland (2013)
- Hulu: Redux Redux (2025)
July 11:
- Hulu: Body Cam, Seasons 1-3
- Hulu: Naked and Afraid XL, Seasons 7-10
- Hulu: On the Red Carpet Presents: “Moana”
- Disney+: Theme Song Takeover, Season 6 Premiere
- Hulu: Wild Vacation Rentals, Season 1
July 12:
- Hulu: Though I Am an Inept Villainess, Season 1 Premiere