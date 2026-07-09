Streaming Guide for the Week of July 6-12

With so many streaming services on the market right now, all of the big ones have to keep a strong library of content if they hope to stay compeititve. This includes a robust selection of orignal content, in addition to familiar favorites.

Having so many streamers to choose from is a blessing and a curse. Consumers have more options than ever to find things that they want to watch, but that comes at a cost. It’s sometimes very difficult to know what’s coming out, or what you want to watch.

That’s where we come in. We’re going to go through all the new movies and TV shows coming to the major streamers every week. Here’s the breakdown:

Netflix

Netflix “Little House on the Prairie.”

July 6:

Hamnet

My Sesame Street Friends: My Abby: Season 2

July 7:

Better Late Than Single: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Emeril Cooks: Season 1

Jeff Arcuri: Nice to Meet You

July 8:

I’m Not Afraid (Netflix Original)

Nothing to Lose (Netflix Original)

Salcedo, Leather, and Boogaloo (Netflix Original)

Thunder 3 (Netflix Original)

The Tick: The Complete Series

July 9:

Little House on the Prairie (Netflix Original)

July 10:

Ikka (Netflix Original)

Miguel Ángel Blanco: The 48 Hours that Changed Spain (Netflix Original)

The Paradise Murders

Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea (Netflix Original)

Zola

July 11:

The Apartment Job

July 12:

Love is Blind: UK – After the Altar (Netflix Original)

Susana and Elvira: No Plan B

Prime Video

July 7:

The Ghost In The Shell (2026)

July 8:

65

July 9:

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman: Season 1

HBO Max

HBO James Norton in “House of the Dragon.”

July 7:

MLB: NY Yankees vs Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

July 8:

“UFC at the White House” with Sara Sidner, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)

July 9:

Kitchen Chaos: Season 1 (Food Network)

On The Case with Paul Zahn, Season 29 (ID)

The Man Will Burn (HBO Original)

July 10:

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 214 (HGTV)

The Long Walk

July 11:

NASCAR: Qualifying – Atlanta, GA, 4:40 p.m.

July 12:

Iyanu: The War of Twin Princes, Season 2B

Ocean’s Eight

House of the Dragon, Season 3 (Episode 4)

NASCAR: Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart, 7 p.m.

Hulu/Disney+

July 8:

Disney+: Bluey Compilations

Hulu: I.S.S. (2023)

July 9:

Hulu: Behind Bars, Women Unchained: Season 1

Hulu: Customer Wars, Season 7

Hulu: The First 48, Season 28

Hulu: Murder on Trial, Season 1

July 10:

Hulu: Celebrity Family Feud, Season 12

Hulu: Jujutsu Kaisen, Season 3

Hulu: Press Your Luck, Season 7

Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway, Season 22 Premiere

Hulu: Daniel Isn’t Real (2019)

Hulu: Hick (2011)

Hulu: In the Name of the King (2007)

Hulu: The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021)

Hulu: LOL Live: Matt Richards (2026)

Hulu: Parkland (2013)

Hulu: Redux Redux (2025)

July 11:

Hulu: Body Cam, Seasons 1-3

Hulu: Naked and Afraid XL, Seasons 7-10

Hulu: On the Red Carpet Presents: “Moana”

Disney+: Theme Song Takeover, Season 6 Premiere

Hulu: Wild Vacation Rentals, Season 1

July 12:

Hulu: Though I Am an Inept Villainess, Season 1 Premiere