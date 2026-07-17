‘Big Brother 28’: Jason’s Sneaky Move ‘Bothered’ Julie Chen Moonves

CBS Julie Chen Moonves and Jason De Puy on “Big Brother 28” Photo: Matthew Taplinger/CBS

Sometimes people use emotions to manipulate in the “Big Brother” house. It can be a powerful strategy, but it feels dirty to watch. Jason De Puy revealed he’s not above faking emotions to stay off the block. Julie Chen Moonves gave her reaction to his strategy.

Julie Chen Moonves Calls Jason De Puy Lying to Angela Murray ‘Unnecessary’

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“Episode 4” showed the former “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant crying in his bed with Angela Murray. “I feel like ‘Big Brother’ is very much like high school,” he told the returning player. “Like, all the hot jocks. Like, I’m very insecure about my body.”

Murray said she could relate to people putting down her body. “My mom recently passed away, so I said, if there’s a mom in the house, that’s my mom, and I need to protect her,” De Puy told the mother of four.

“Don’t you do this to me,” Murray replied as they hugged. Puy cried and thanked her. “They brought you here for me,” she told him. She walked away, and Puy claimed he faked the interaction to play her. This got back to Murray, and she was angry.

Moonves gave her reaction about his manipulation to Entertainment Weekly. “It bothered me,” the host said. “I don’t want to view Jason as a mean person. But what he did felt unnecessary and not nice.”

Spoiler warning for week 1’s live eviction below!

Who Are Angela Murray’s True ‘Big Brother 28’ Allies?

Murray probably won’t trust Puy this season, but she is doing better socially compared to season 26. She is working with the other reality TV icons, Dee Valladares and Rick Devens of “Survivor.” Their targets are bigger and need every number they can get to stay off the block.

Valladares won the first Head of Household and was offered alliances. She’s in The Crossovers with Murray, Barrett Pfeiffer, Rick Devens, and Drew Campbell. Drew was the one who told her about Puy bragging about his manipulation.

Murray also noticed who isn’t working with her. Rome Seymour, LaTrice “LaLa” Verrett, Puy, and Lyric Medeiros meet without her. They’re also on good terms with Puy, and they are more suspicious of the returning players.

It’s understandable since they had a lot of power in the first week. Valladares, Devens, and Murray were the only ones who could win HOH. The “Survivor 45” winner nominated Taylor Brown, Yash Patel, and Mallory Aurichio. Aurichio won the Power of Veto, and Ashley Trail took her place.

“Episode 5” was the live eviction, and the nominees competed in the blockbuster. Patel won, and Trail was unanimously evicted. The winner had to show her cards, but it was a successful HOH.

If the icons win power in the second week, then Puy could be in trouble. He was immune last week. Campbell also offered to make the court jesters alliance with him and Melody Morris. However, he already leaked information to The Crossovers, so that is a fake alliance.