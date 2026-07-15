Dramatic New Trailer Teases Big Shift in ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ Season 3

The third season of “My Life with the Walter Boys” is right around the corner, one of the anticipated new Netflix arrivals.

In advance of the season premiere, Netflix has just unveiled a new trailer indicating fans should buckle up for a bumpy ride.

A Big Confession

As viewers will recall, the second season of the hugely popular teen drama concluded on a cliffhanger. Jackie The second season of the Netflix hit ended on a cliffhanger with Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) and Cole (Noah LaLonde) finally sharing their true feelings about each other.

The big complication, however, was that Jackie’s boyfriend, Cole’s brother Alex (Ashby Gentry), overhears their confession.

Just as this love triangle was poised to explode, the three are blindsided when an ambulance arrives to rush the boys’ father to a hospital in the midst of a medical crisis.

The Scoop on Season 3

According to the Netflix logline for the upcoming season, the complicated love triangle between Jackie and the Walter brothers promises to tangle even further.

“The path of true love never runs smooth, especially in Silver Falls,” the logline states.

“The last time we saw the Walters, Jackie and Cole finally confessed their love for each other, only for Jackie’s boyfriend — and Cole’s brother — Alex to overhear. But their conversation was interrupted when Walter patriarch George was rushed to the hospital.”

The third season “sees the Walters realize what’s important in the fallout from this – and discover that it’s okay to go after what you want. With their love lives still hanging in the balance, Alex turns to his new rodeo riding team, and Cole gets back in the driver’s seat of his life, literally, when a race car driver sees potential in him. Meanwhile, Jackie pours her heart into developing the town’s community space. But when a childhood friend arrives from New York, the life she left behind proves harder to forget than she expected.”

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Jackie ‘Genuinely’ Loves Both Brothers

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, “My Life with the Walter Boys” showrunner Melanie Halsall explained that Jackie’s feelings for both Alex and Cole are at the heart of the drama.

“Jackie’s dilemma is that she genuinely loves both brothers. In terms of where they go from here, I think they all have some work to do emotionally in order to come back from the repercussions of that night,” Halsall said.

“At the heart of our show is a love triangle and I don’t know if those can ever really be truly resolved, as someone is always going to get their heart broken!” she continued.

Meanwhile, she also teased that their father’s health scare will be a factor in the ever-evolving relationships between Cole, Alex and Jackie.

“Obviously, this is a huge thing for our characters to deal with,” Halsall said, “and the fallout from this will continue to affect the whole family for some time.”

When Does ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ Return?

The third season of “My Life with the Walter Boys” will debut Thursday, August 6 on Netflix.