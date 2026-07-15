‘Little House On The Prairie’ Star Skywalker Hughes Is ‘Snowbound For The Holidays’

Hallmark’s latest Christmas movie, “Snowbound for the Holidays” airs on Saturday, July 18, and stars one very familiar face – Skywalker Hughes. Those who watch the Netflix adaptation of “Little House on the Prairie” will recognize Skywalker from her role as Mary Ingalls and now she is in a Hallmark movie.

The versatile young actress now plays Lilly, the daughter of lodge co-owner Trey Sanderson (played by Marcus Rosner, “Sullivan’s Crossing”), in the Hallmark holiday movie. “Snowbound for the Holidays” is set to premiere on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, July 18, at 8 pm as part of the network’s Christmas in July 2026 movie lineup. For anyone who misses it, the movie will stream the following day on Hallmark+.

In the movie, Cassidy Evergreen (played by Vanessa Lengies – “Take Me Back For Christmas”) is an ambitious guest services manager. She is sent by her mother (and boss) Joanne (played by Kathryn Greenwood), to evaluate the struggling Linden Lodge in the small town of Ridgeford Valley.

Once Cassidy is snowbound in the town, she finds herself drawn into the community’s holiday traditions. These include helping Lilly to sell holiday wish lanterns for charity, and the familiar chore to most people, untangling Christmas lights. While all this is happening, the future of the beloved lodge hangs in the balance.

Hallmark star Skywalker Hughes in ‘Little House on the Prairie’

Those who have streamed the Netflix version of “Little House on the Prairie” will no doubt recognize young Skywalker Hughes in her role as Mary Ingalls. The series started streaming on July 9 and has quickly hit the Netflix Top 10, giving the young actress an extra boost.

Now, just over a week after her Netflix premiere, Skywalker headlines in a Hallmark Christmas movie and among the best holiday fare for 2026. With the young actress starring in such different roles, trading drama on the prairie for snowy small-town Hallmark charm, this leads to an impressive resume for the young actress.

More About ‘Snowbound For The Holidays’ on Hallmark

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Snowbound for the Holidays”

Besides Marcus Rosner, Vanessa Lengies and young Skywalker, other cast members in the Hallmark holiday movie include Kathryn Greenwood (“Whose Line is it Anyway?” and “Wind at My Back”). Meanwhile, Ron Lea (“Wind at My Back,” “Doc”) and Kate Drummond (Hallmark’s “Flower Shop Mystery” series) also star.

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Snowbound for the Holidays”

Other cast members in “Snowbound for the Holidays” include Lisa Cromarty (“Christmas By the Book”), Sean Cullen (“Saint Ralph”), Chris Farquhar (“A Royal Date for Christmas”) and Tristen Sky (“The Lake Season 2”).

For those yet to watch the Netflix remake of “Little House on the Prairie” can catch Skywalker in her role as Mary Ingalls. Eight episodes are currently available to stream.

Over the weekend, catch her in “Snowbound for the Holidays” that airs on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at 8 pm on Hallmark Channel. As a reminder, the movie is also available to stream the next day on Hallmark+.