Little House on the Prairie Netflix Remake Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The beloved TV series from the 1970s, ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ was recently remade into an eight-episode series on Netflix. The show follows the same events as the autobiography by Laura Ingalls Wilder. Now, ‘Little House on the Prairie’ has gotten its feedback, and while it’s mostly positive, there are some mixed reviews. The show sits at a 77% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 60% audience score.

Little House on The Prairie Critic Reviews

The series has received a 77% critic score with an average score of 6.10/10. For the top critics, the average is 7/10. This is a good score, and it could rise as the show was only recently released. There are only ten rotten scores and 33 fresh scores. The show debuted at number two on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the US list, and currently holds steady. It sits between ‘Worst Neighbor Ever’ and ‘I Will Find You.’

The new show takes a slightly different direction from the original. In the Netflix remake, the series focuses much more on the journey to their new home and on settling in. Many viewers enjoy the changes from the original series that more faithfully follow the books’ events. Some negative reviews mention unconvincing acting, in addition to a lack of chemistry between the characters.

More reviews will come out over the weekend as the show continues to trend.

The Plot Of The Series

‘Little House on the Prairie’ follows a family as they travel West in search of a better life. We watch in the first episode as the mother, father, and two young daughters travel via horse and carriage. The show immediately gives a wholesome, light feeling, as you can feel the love the family has for each other. The youngest daughter, who hasn’t been born yet, narrates the episode.

The family’s goal is to claim land advertised as free, which will allow them to achieve a higher quality of life. When they arrive in the developing town, the family has a mixed reception from the residents. The women warmly welcome the daughters and the mother, while the men judge the father for not having sons to pass the land on to.

The dynamics of this family are believable and familiar. While they are kind to one another and close, they don’t seem overly sweet or unrealistic. The parents are loving and don’t hide when they’re upset with one another. The sisters get along, but also tease each other as sisters do. These dynamics help viewers form an attachment to the characters and relate to them on a deeper level.

‘Little House on the Prairie’ was renewed for season two at Netflix. It’s unclear what the plot of season two will be, given that season one follows the events of the third book in the series. There are nine books total, released between 1932 and 1971.

Some fans are already asking for more of the show, and it will be interesting to see where Netflix takes it from here.