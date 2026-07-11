Ted Danson Talks About ‘Full-On Kiss’ with ’90s Co-Star Candice Bergen

You never forget your first kiss. In this case, however, you might not remember how it felt. Ted Danson sure does.

Danson detailed a kiss with Candice Bergen that took place on “Ink,” a show that lasted one season between 1996 and 1997. They recall this lip lock differently.

On an episode of “Where Everybody Knows Your Name,” Danson, who co-hosts the show, was joined by Mary Steenburgen, his wife, and Bergen — said the kiss was impactful. Bergen disagreed.

“I looked that up this morning on Google, and they have no record of it. But I do believe we even kissed. I’m just saying,” Danson said.

The Kiss Details

“I think we did — very chastely,” Bergen added.

“I think in Ted’s mind it was much, much more,” Steenburgen added.

“It was full-on. It was a full-on kiss, Candice,” Ted continued.

Steenbergen might be the tiebreaker, because she feels the same way her husband does.

“I think Ted’s had a lot of fantasies about it,” she laughed.

“Oh, I love that. It didn’t even make Google, but in your mind it was like the hottest scene in all of television,” Steenburgen chuckled.

“Entertainment Weekly” did some impressive digging and found the kiss in question. The opening scene features Danson, who plays a journalist, working with his ex, played by Steenbergen. A few minutes in, the passionate kiss takes place. Oh yeah, there was a little something extra there.

Play

And the live studio audience agrees. Thankfully, we have Google to show the receipts.

Ted Danson and Mary Steenberger’s Acting (and Love) History

Danson and Steenbergen, who were married in 1995, have worked together for years. “Ink” was part of the resume, yes, but they have more recent projects too. They were both cast in the Netflix romantic comedy series, “A Man on the Inside.”

“We love working together,” Steenbergen told “The Los Angeles Times.” “It’s fun, and it means we both are in the same place at the same time, which is always nice. This just came about because Mike Schur and Morgan Sackett, who are the geniuses behind the show, somehow had the genius idea of letting me come play with them. I was so honored to be asked, and I loved every minute of every day that we did that show. We had the greatest time.”

Getty SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: (L-R) Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen attend the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.

Bergen and Steenbergen remained close all these years, even starring in a 2018 comedy, “Book Club,” where they played alongside Jane Fonda and the late Diane Keaton.

Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 25: (L-R) Actors Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, Candice Bergen and Jane Fonda speak onstage during the CinemaCon 2018 Paramount Pictures Presentation Highlighting Its Summer of 2018 and Beyond at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

“Diane was magic,” Steenbergen said in a released statement following Keaton’s death. “There was no one, nor will there ever be, anyone like her. I loved her and felt blessed to be her friend. My love to her family. What a wonder she was!”