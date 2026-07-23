‘Full House’ Alums & Hallmark Fan-Favorites to Star in Groundbreaking New Series

For those hoping for another “Full House” or “Fuller House” cast reunion, your wish is about to come true — at least partly. Three alums of the beloved franchise are teaming up for a new show called “Finding Hope,” Deadline first reported on July 22, 2026.

Jodie Sweetin, Marla Sokoloff, and John Brotherton are among numerous celebs — including multiple Hallmark stars and alums (in addition to Sweetin and Brotherton) — who have signed on for projects on the just-launched vertTV, the brainchild of Hollywood veterans Jeffrey Schenck, Barry Barnholtz and Peter Sullivan. Here’s everything we know…

VertTV Launches Today with Over 200 Hours of Programming, Including ‘Full House’ Alums’ New Show

Getty “Full House” alums Jodie Sweetin, John Brotherton, and Marla Sokoloff

With consumers increasingly viewing “vertical,” on-the-go content via their mobile devices, vertTV will produce “snackable, fast-paced, vertical episodes designed to draw in microdrama viewers instantly,” according to Deadline. The app’s tagline says: “Big talent. Short episodes. High-quality stories you can finish in minutes, only on vertTV.”

The goal of the subscription-based platform is high-quality, cinematic TV programming for mobile audiences, including “Finding Hope,” per Deadline. The new series is written and directed by Sweetin and Brotherton’s fellow “Full House” alum Marla Sokoloff and will also feature former “Home Improvement” star Richard Karn.

Described as a “premium small-town drama,” “Finding Hope” follows Emily Harper (played by Sweetin), a “successful big-city doctor who returns home to save the family’s crumbling clinic after her father suffers a stroke, forcing her to navigate the local crisis alongside a skeptical hometown EMT (played by Brotherton) while choosing between her high-flying career and the community she left behind,” per Deadline.

Sokoloff, who played Gia Mahan on “Full House” and “Fuller House,” shared Deadline’s article in her Instagram stories on July 22, writing, “Can’t wait for everyone to see this.” Brotherton, who appeared as Dr. Matt Harmon on “Fuller House,” shared the post, too, writing in the comments, “LFG!”

Who & What to Watch For on vertTV, Including Hallmark Fan-Favorites

Getty Crystal Lowe, Martha Williamson (producer), and Kristin Booth in 2018

The founders of vertTV have a history of producing well-loved TV movies and series, including the 2025 Hallmark movie “Double Scoop” and the holiday classic “Christmas Under Wraps.”

Sweetin and Brotherton aren’t the only Hallmark stars who’ve signed on for vertTV projects. According to Deadline, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” stars and (real-life buddies) Kristin Booth and Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe are also working on content for the platform.

In addition, Hallmark alum Cindy Busby, who has become a familiar face at Great American Family over the last year, stars in another new series called “Lone Star Hearts” alongside Josh Henderson.

According to Deadline, the “soapy romance” and “corporate thriller” takes place “in the cutthroat, wealthy world of Texas oil” with Henderson as charismatic tycoon Cooper Vale and Busby as his “sharp-witted ex, Isabelle.” The show is about “the daughter of a businessman whose life was destroyed by Vale,” but as she tries to take down Vale’s company to clear her father’s name, she “unexpectedly falls for the man she came to destroy.”

Other celebs who’ve signed on to star in vertTV series include comedian Chonda Pierce in “Chonda,” Vivica A. Fox in “Wicked Wives.” The vertTV app is available to download now — here for Android and here for iPhones and iPads.