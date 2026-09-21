All the Shows Netflix Has Canceled in 2026

Netflix‘s recent cancelation of beloved drama “Sweet Magnolias” after five seasons proved shocking for fans.

It also made viewers realize that it wasn’t the first Netflix cancellation this year; in fact, so far 2026 has seen the cancelation of a dozen shows.

As Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos told Bloomberg back in 2023, there’s a sweet spot the streamer seeks to hit that guarantees whether or not it will last.

“A lot of these shows were well-intended but talk to a very small audience on a very big budget,” Sarandos explained. “The key to it is you have to be able to talk to a small audience on a small budget and a large audience at a large budget. If you do that well, you can do that forever.”

With that in mind, the following 12 Netflix series will not be coming back.

‘The Abandons’

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A big-budget western from “Sons of Anarchy” creator Kurt Sutter, “The Abandons” boasted A-listers Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson.

When Netflix opted to cancel the series in January 2026, Sutter did not mince words. “Dear Netflix, Next time fear compels you to choose the algorithm over a creator’s vision, remember how that choice unraveled a potentially beautiful project,” he wrote in an Instagram post, as reported by Deadline.

He later deleted that post, and issued another stating that his “passion sincerely apologizes.”

‘The Vince Staples Show’

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A mockumentary-style comedy built around rapper-actor Vince Staples, Netflix pulled the plug in January 2026 after the release of the second season.

The reason was poor viewership; in its official rankings for the second half of 2025, “The Vince Staples Show” ranked No. 1,446.

‘Terminator Zero’

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Mattson Tomlin, creator of this animated drama, announced in February that the series wouldn’t be returning for a second season.

“The critical and audience reception to it was tremendous, but at the end of the day not nearly enough people watched it,” he shared via X, confirming he’d already mapped out storylines for future seasons.

‘Alice in Borderland’

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A modest hit for Netflix, the streamer chose to end the sci-fi series after its third season.

‘Billionaires’ Bunker’

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After weak viewership and largely negative reviews for this Spanish drama, Netflix ended the saga after its inaugural season.

‘Class’

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A Hindi adaptation of Spanish-language hit “Elite,” “Class” ultimately did not make the grade.

Netflix axed the show after its first season.

‘Pop the Balloon’

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A live dating show built around the popping of balloons may have permeated pop culture enough to score a “Saturday Night Live” parody, but “Pop the Balloon” just never gained enough traction with viewers to survive for a second season.

‘Tyler Perry’s Miss Governor’

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Despite being created by hit-making TV impresario Tyler Perry, his fans did not turn up for “Miss Governor.”

After just one season, Netflix ended the show.

‘The Night Agent’

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Earlier this year, Netflix announced that the upcoming fourth season of this acclaimed espionage thriller would be its last.

“Ever since the initial success of ‘The Night Agent,’ I’ve been obsessed with eventually delivering a proper and thrilling conclusion to the show and to Peter Sutherland’s journey,” series creator Shawn Ryan told Tudum at the time. “We are hard at work to complete our story and to make our final season one our fans will never forget.”

‘The Boroughs’

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The cancelation of “The Boroughs” took viewers by surprise.

Not only did the well-reviewed horror comedy come from the creators of Netflix mega-hit “Stranger Things,” it boasted an A-list cast and ranked as one of Netflix’s most-watched series.

The show’s high budget was later revealed to be the culprit, with reports indicating that it was simply too expensive to produce.

‘Ransom Canyon’

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“Ransom Canyon” attracted enough of a fanbase that the western romantic drama was greenlit for a second season.

That season, however, experienced a drastic fall in viewership, leading Netflix to end the show after two seasons.

‘Sweet Magnolias’

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While fans were shook to learn that “Sweet Magnolias” wouldn’t be returning for a sixth season, there was a silver lining within.

Netflix opted to end the show after five seasons so that series star Joanna Garcia Swisher and “Sweet Magnolias” creator Sheryl. J. Anderson could team up for a new show.

Titled “Ladies Of The House,” that show is currently in development for Netflix.