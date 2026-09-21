A Major Disney+ Marvel Series Will End Sooner Than Expected

When Netflix canceled “Daredevil” after three seasons as Disney+ started, all fans wanted was to see the Man Without Fear ride again. That happened in July 2022, when “Daredevil: Born Again” got the green light.

Now, there is more disappointment. After a fun two seasons, everything is coming to an end. “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 3 has just wrapped filming, and it is set to be the last on Disney+. The reason for that will blow your mind.

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Has Had a Tricky Life

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 24: (L-R) Vincent D’Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, and Charlie Cox attends Disney’s “Daredevil: Born Again” New York Premiere at The Hudson Theatre on February 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

When “Daredevil: Born Again” was initially picked up, the series got an 18-episode season, but then everything changed during the writers’ and actors’ strikes of 2023. Marvel opted for a complete creative reset, and everything about the “Daredevil” sequel series.

The show was reduced to 17 episodes across two seasons, and it took on a slightly lighter tone. It remains one of the darker Disney+ shows tonally due to the nature of the antihero, but it’s not as dark as the Netflix series.

Marvel has slowly been cutting down on the content that it produces for Disney+. “Loki” came to an end after two seasons, and “VisionQuest” is the end of the Wander story. “Wonder Man” was shockingly canceled, despite initially being renewed for a second season, and the final season of “Daredevil: Born Again” is set to be released in 2027. After that, there are no Marvel projects on the books.

Most of Marvel’s ventures have been focused on new movies coming out. “Avengers: Doomsday” is the first, arriving in December 2026, and “Avengers: Secret Wars” will be out in December 2027. Then 2028 is set to see another “X-Men,” “Black Panther 3,” and “Ghost Rider,” among potential other projects.

Why Is ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Ending?

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 24: (L-R) Elias D’Onofrio, Vincent D’Onofrio, Charlie Cox and Samantha Thomas attend Disney’s “Daredevil: Born Again” New York Premiere at The Hudson Theatre on February 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The good news is that the third season will still arrive. The bad news is that it likely wasn’t written as a final season. After all, the cancellation is linked to some behind-the-scenes drama.

The Hollywood Reporter states that Marvel has parted ways with Dario Scardapane. He came onto the series as showrunner during the creative reset, and he’s best known for being behind Netflix’s “The Punisher.” It’s not clear what happened to see him leave just after production came to an end. His contract was up, and Marvel decided not to renew it.

This puts the project in a sense of jeopardy. It’s happened before post-production has taken place, which means someone else needs to step in for those final stages. There is no word on who will see that happen just yet.

The third season is needed to tie up a few loose ends, but there will be concerns that it will bring another cliffhanger since it likely wasn’t intended to be the last. However, at least there are answers as to what will happen to Matt Murdock, who ended up being sent to prison at the end of the second season.

For now, “Daredevil: Born Again” is available to stream on Disney+. There are two seasons, with the third (and now final) season slated to arrive sometime in 2027. A release date has not been confirmed yet.