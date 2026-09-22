Cindy Crawford ‘Inconsolable’ Following Son Presley Gerber’s Passing

Cindy Crawford is struggling to process the death of her only son, Presley Gerber, with sources describing the model and mother as “inconsolable” following his death at age 27.

Crawford, 60, and her husband, Rande Gerber, 64, are among those grieving Presley, who died Sept. 20 at a Santa Monica, California, rehabilitation facility, according to reports. His sister, model Kaia Gerber, 25, is also mourning the loss.

A Source Says Crawford Is ‘Devastated’

“They were so close,” a source told Page Six. “What you saw online and in the press wasn’t just for that purpose. They were a tight-knit family and [sister] Kaia and Presley were more than just siblings. Cindy has to be beyond gutted.”

A second source told the outlet that Crawford is having an especially difficult time following her son’s death.

“Cindy is inconsolable. She’s absolutely devastated. This is every parent’s worst nightmare, and the family is still trying to process everything,” the source said.

The circumstances surrounding Presley’s death remain under investigation. Page Six reported that Santa Monica Police Department officers responded to the rehabilitation facility on Sept. 20. Sources told the outlet that Presley had entered the facility for treatment that same weekend.

Reports have also cited a suspected drug overdose as the cause of death, but an official cause has not been established publicly. Presley was open about his mental health struggles and issues with substance abuse prior to his passing.

In a statement shared with numerous outlets after news of Presley’s death, a representative for the family gave a simple statement on behalf of the family.

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” it read.

Another Source Detailed How the Family Is Doing

A source close to Kaia told PEOPLE that the family is “in total shock” and “saddened beyond words.”

“Kaia loved that Presley was so open about his struggles; his family was so proud that he was finding strength in helping others,” the source said.

Another source who has known Crawford told PEOPLE that the couple remained deeply involved in their son’s life throughout his struggles.

“This was never a situation involving two absent Hollywood parents,” the source said. “Cindy and Rande could not have been more supportive of Presley. They were always there for him and did everything they could to help him. The family has always been incredibly close, and Presley was deeply loved.”

The source described Presley’s journey as unpredictable, with periods when he appeared to be doing well followed by setbacks.

“It was very up and down,” the source said. “There were times when Presley was doing really well. A few years ago, he was working at the family restaurant in Malibu and seemed to be in a good place.”

“That is what makes this so heartbreaking,” the source added. “His family never stopped supporting him, loving him and hoping that he would be okay.”

Though the family has yet to speak out, friends of Presley have continued to mourn the model with touching tributes.