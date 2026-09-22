Alexis Bledel Gives Surprising Reason for Why ‘Gilmore Girls’ Remains ‘Timeless’

Alexis Bledel feels “Gilmore Girls”‘ success lies on a few major factors. The 45-year-old actress spoke to he New York Times, where she looked back on the series. Bledel first broke out at the age of 19 as Rory Gilmore. Alongside Lauren Graham, who played her character’s mother, Lorelai Gilmore, Bledel continues to enjoy a large following two decades after the show’s conclusion. The pair and the show’s cast had also returned for the Netflix revival, “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”

Bledel has since experienced further success in films and shows like “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” and “The Handmaid’s Tail.” The actress also won an Emmy Award for her role in the latter series. Now, Bledel has revealed a surprising reason she thinks is why “Gilmore Girls” continues to shine.

Alexis Bledel Feels ‘Teen Angst’ Is One Of The Main Reasons For ‘Gilmore Girls’ Success

“Gilmore Girls” was picked by The New York Times as one of “The 100 Best TV Shows of the 21st Century.” Speaking to the outlet in celebration for the occasion, Alexis Bledel talked about what makes the show so ‘timeless. The actress provided a list of ingredients that “Gilmore Girls” used perfectly to create its one-of-a-kind experience.

Among the show’s most recognisable traits remains the fast-paced dialogue. Bledel said that “Gilmore Girls” deliberately used this technique, calling it “reminiscent of ’30 and ’40s films.” It gave the show a distinct identity that fans and even casual viewers began associating it with. The actress then dove further into the other elements “Gilmore Girls” excelled at.

Bledel was blunt about “teen angst” being a primary driver for the show’s popularity. This element was a constant fixture in Rory’s arcs, leading to angles like estrangement with Lorelai, making poor long-term decisions, and falling for the wrong romances. The character has been criticised by some fans for her choices, but Bledel’s admission shows that it was a necessary aspect for “Gilmore Girls” to function.

Alex Bledel Feels ‘Gilmore Girls’ ‘Keeps People Coming Back’

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“Gilmore Girls” ran from 2000 to 2007 on The WB and The CW Network. While not on a more mainstream network, the series had a dedicated fanbase. Streaming only made it more popular, with new generations of fans still following Lorelai and Rory to Stars Hollow.

In The New York Times interview, Alexis Bledel said that other relatable elements were also important to its success. She brought aspects like single motherhood, romantic scenes, and multi-generational familial drama as further points. The actress said she “think(s) that’s what keeps people coming back.”

The show’s revival hinted at another sequel back in 2016, but that potential series has still not been released. Even so, the original “Gilmore Girls” remains a popular watch on streaming. Along with Bledel, the cast has gone on to appear in other successful material. But the “Gilmore Girls” fandom remains a permanent fixture in their careers.

Castmate Melissa McCarthy similarly provided rare comments on her role. The actress, who played Lorelai’s best friend Sookie, said the show was “hard” for its relentless dialogue. Much like Bledel, McCarthy had a positive outlook on her experience.