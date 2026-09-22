‘America’s Got Talent’ Set for Major Production Shakeup: REPORT

“America’s Got Talent” is looking to shift production out of California, TMZ reported in an exclusive on Monday, September 21. The report follows last week’s news that another talent show, “American Idol,” will leave Hollywood and head to Georgia as filming for season 25 gets underway.

TMZ says “AGT,” which has used Los Angeles, New York City, and Chicago as filming locations in the past, is “reviewing options” to film its 22nd season in Atlanta, Georgia or Nashville, Tennessee.

The outlet says they’ve learned the deciding factor is financial. The show could save a “significant amount” due to production incentives and tax credits that can be found in several states outside of California.

The report notes the plans for a move aren’t surprising, considering the show is owned by Fremantle, the same company that owns and just moved “Idol.”

The show is currently in its 21st season, which premiered on June 2 with judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Mel B, and Howie Mandel.

Simon Cowell Is Still Out of Commission, Forced to Pull Out of Another Series While Recovering from Surgery

Since his temporary exit from television to undergo a routine back surgery in late August, Simon’s seat has been filled by a rotation of celebrities including Kelly Clarkson, former judge Heidi Klum, and Kenan Thompson.

He’s now been forced to pull out of filming for the upcoming Series 20 of “Britain’s Got Talent,” which is set to kick off its auditions on October 6. The Sun reported this news on Sunday, September 20, quoting a source as telling them Simon is “gutted” by the development.

However, they say the source noted the hilarious Brit must prioritize resting up now “so he can make a full recovery,” and that the operation “went well.”

The report notes Cowell is expected to be ready for a return to TV by January. The Sun reminded readers he previously told them he was “so close to living the rest of my life in a wheelchair,” and that his accident gave him a new perspective on life.

Klum exited the show ahead of season 21 to focus on Disney’s revival of “Project Runway,” which can be found on Disney+ and Hulu.

On August 23, they were told of Simon’s scheduled surgery, “this is a routine procedure and there is no indication of a new major health crisis.” The 66-year-old’s ongoing back troubles stemmed from a 2020 e-bike crash.

The dad of one spoke in-depth about the struggles he’s faced since then in an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” He explained at the time, “I literally had the X-ray results in two days ago. I’ve still got this rod in my back, and I’ve got like, screws. Yeah, I’m serious.” He added, “I have titanium in my body.”