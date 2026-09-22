Why Is Lacey Chabert’s Husband Never Seen with the Star? ‘Like It’s Some Conspiracy’

While viewers often see Lacey Chabert‘s onscreen romances thanks to her popular Hallmark shows and movies — like her recent “Paris Is Always a Good Idea” series and highly-anticipated “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” story — it’s rare that fans get a glimpse of her real-life relationship with her husband, David Nehdar.

Although you might wonder why that is, it turns out that there’s a very good reason why he doesn’t pop up on the star’s social media accounts or attend events with his famous wife.

Lacey & David Keep Their Relationship ‘Personal’ & ‘Private’

If you were unaware — and that’s very likely since this couple tends to keep their marriage under wraps — Chabert and Nehdar tied the knot on December 22, 2013.

Both before and after the wedding, “[t]he ‘Mean Girls’ star has been tight-lipped about her personal life, including details surrounding her romance,” People pointed out. “The couple have maintained a low-key relationship over the years, with Chabert seldom discussing her husband or their marriage in interviews. She didn’t announce their engagement or reveal her husband’s name until after their wedding.”

In June 2014, the former “Party of Five” star talked to People about the fact that she didn’t post about her engagement or wedding until after she and Nehdar had said, “I do,” mentioning that she “didn’t want it to feel like an event.”

“I wanted it to be personal,” she explained. “He’s not in the business and we like our privacy, and I just think relationships are hard enough without the opinion of strangers. So we try to keep it as personal and private as possible.”

Chabert also talked about Nehdar’s reason for not being seen with her online or at public events, telling the LadyGang podcast this past July, “I don’t post pictures of us [on social media]. I’ll post pictures with other friends and guy friends, and people are always like, ‘Is that him?’—like it’s some conspiracy. He just wants to stay out of it, and I’m like, ‘You know what? Okay.'”

Lacey Says She’s ‘Protective Over’ Her Family

Chabert not only keeps her relationship with Nehdar private, she also keeps their daughter, Julia Mimi Bella, away from the spotlight.

Although Chabert shared a photo of the little one on September 8, 2016, not long after she was born, and occasionally posts photos of her only child on her birthday, the actress not only makes sure not to show Julia’s face on the internet nowadays, but also “likes to be able to control what photos are taken of her and her daughter,” according to People.

During an October 2019 BUILD Series interview (via People), Chabert noted, “I think it’s nice to be able to be a little more in control about that. I’m a very private person, and my private life is obviously the most precious thing in my life, so I’m very protective over my family.”

“As a parent now, I think that parents should obviously be in control of when and where their child’s picture is shown or shared, or not,” she explained. “That’s everyone’s personal decision and I think that’s been made a lot easier with social media.”