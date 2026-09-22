Joe Jonas Hilariously Parodies His Sex Symbol Image: See The Clip

Joe Jonas knows exactly how the world sees him—and he’s turning that image into a hot new ad campaign.

Teaming up with Kenneth Cole as the global brand ambassador for their new fragrance Inspire, the 37-year-old Disney legend didn’t just star in a typical moody commercial. Instead, he helped create a parody that spoofs ultra-serious traditional cologne ads with hilarious results.

See Joe Jonas’ Unforgettable Video Clip

Joe Jonas announced on September 22 that he would be the global brand ambassador for the launch of a new Kenneth Cole fragrance, Inspire. He shared a statement about the collaboration via Instagram.

He wrote, “So excited to be the global brand ambassador for the launch of INSPIRE, the new fragrance by Kenneth Cole. It’s not your typical fragrance campaign, so watch the film, and hopefully, we’ll INSPIRE you.”

Joe helped shape the campaign from concept through execution, said a press release. This includes performing an original song.

The video was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anthony Mandler. The clip pokes fun at typical fragrance ads and plays into Jonas’ signature sense of humor.

“Fragrance campaigns have a history of feeling very serious and very sexy, so naturally we decided to take that very seriously,” Jonas said in a statement. “Kenneth Cole really let me have fun with this and make it feel like me.”

He concluded, “We took everything you expect from a fragrance campaign and pushed it a little further. I love how it turned out, and most importantly, INSPIRE smells really good.”

Fans Reacted to Joe Jonas’ Sexy New Collaboration

Canva Anthony Mandler

Fans of the Jonas Brothers’ lead singer were quick to respond to the new ad campaign. They shared their remarks in the post’s comments section.

“There’s no question about it that this was indeed Joes idea. I knew it would be a fragrance,” wrote one follower.

“Smells like a hit,” penned a second follower. “Wondering how we apply to join the Joe Jonas choir,” quipped a third Instagram user.

A fourth fan noted, “Hahaha best ad ever, too funny.” A fifth fan concluded, “Joe Jonas, you have my attention! Maybe this is a new career for you?”

Jonas admitted to People Magazine, “Going into my last year of school before being homeschooled, I wore way too much around my first crush. I remember going to see my brother perform at a musical theater, and I sat next to her, and I just- you could probably smell me five rows back, way too much.”

Years later, he’s realized that one doesn’t have to go overboard with fragrance to make an impact. “It was fun…learning about scents, especially with Inspire,” said Jonas. “I wanted to make sure it smells fantastic, and it does,” he added.

Whether he’s singing about his own irresistible scent or harmonizing with a choir of cloned versions of himself, Joe Jonas proves that self-awareness is the ultimate flex. By creating a tongue-in-cheek parody of traditional celebrity endorsements, he’s helped to create a brilliantly funny, wildly shareable, and utterly unforgettable campaign.