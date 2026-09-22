Lionel Richie Hospitalized Again Weeks After Heart Scare, Undergoes Procedure

Lionel Richie is taking a break from the stage after another hospitalization, with his representative confirming that the music legend underwent a heart procedure for atrial fibrillation. Richie, 77, was hospitalized this week while touring with Earth, Wind & Fire, prompting the cancellation of their next three concerts, as per The Independent.

Why Was Lionel Richie Hospitalized Again?

People reported on Tuesday, September 22, that his procedure was successful and that doctors are pleased with the outcome.

“Lionel underwent a common procedure for Atrial fibrillation (AFib),” his representative told the outlet. “The doctor said everything went perfectly.” The rep added, “Lionel is doing great but will take some time off and will be back on stage soon.”

TMZ first reported Tuesday that Richie was receiving treatment for atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat. Doctors treated him with an AFib ablation, a minimally invasive procedure that targets the abnormal electrical signals responsible for the irregular rhythm, as per Mayo Clinic.

The hospitalization marks Richie’s third trip to the hospital in roughly three months.

Which Lionel Richie Concerts Were Canceled?

Disney Lionel Richie Hospitalization Update

The latest health issue has temporarily halted Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Sing a Song All Night Long” tour.

Their next three performances were canceled. The shows had been scheduled for Saturday, September 26, in San Francisco, Wednesday, September 30, in Chicago and Friday, October 2, in Columbus, Ohio.

His representative did not give a specific return date but said the “Hello” singer intends to get back onstage after taking time to recover.

What Happened During Lionel Richie’s Previous Hospital Stay?

The latest hospitalization comes only weeks after another cardiac scare.

Richie checked himself into a St. Louis hospital after performing Saturday, August 29, and spent three days under medical care, TMZ reported at the time.

He was admitted to the ICU for cardiac testing before being released Wednesday, September 2.

People reported afterward that he had returned to Los Angeles and was “doing great.” During the St. Louis performance, Richie asked for a chair while singing his final song, “All Night Long.”

Just days before his newest hospitalization, he was photographed out in Beverly Hills with girlfriend Lisa Parigi, TMZ reported. The singer smiled and gave photographers a thumbs-up while attending a dinner party at Mr. Chow on Saturday, September 19.

What Happened to Lionel Richie in June?

Richie’s recent health concerns began during the opening stretch of his summer tour. In June, the Grammy winner became dizzy during a concert in St. Paul, Minnesota, and ended the show early before receiving medical attention.

He subsequently postponed two concerts on doctors’ advice before returning to the stage June 30. He later reassured fans that he was feeling better and continued touring through the summer.

For now, however, Richie’s team says he’ll focus on recovery before resuming performances.