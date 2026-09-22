Countdown Appears on Taylor Swift’s Website – What Is Going On?

Taylor Swift fans are in for an announcement today! A countdown for 2 p.m. EST has appeared on the singer’s website after sharing cryptic clues to her social media.

A Curtained Countdown Appears

When users visit Swift’s website, a glittery clock appears, counting down to Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. ET.

The clock sits against a red curtain backdrop with sequins/rhinestones in the corners.

The graphic is reminiscent of Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl,” suggesting the pending announcement is relevant to that album and era.

Fans were quick to spot the change on the website and react.

“Calling all Swifties! We have a countdown,” @kelcebrothers shared on Instagram.

“This is too much excitement for a TUESDAY,” one user commented.

“I’m ready for it,” another user replied.

Swift Shares Easter Eggs Ahead of Countdown

The countdown clock follows several Easter eggs Swift has been intentionally sharing since the Emmys.

During a pre-recorded “Law & Order” sketch alongside Emmys host Mariska Hargitay, Swift made a cryptic comment that fans have been decoding ever since.

“I think what we’re going to be looking for is hiding in plain sight,” Swift said. “Saccharide. Ares. From the vineyard. North or south.”

One user on X shared their interpretation of the words: “Hiding in plain sight, every third letter of Taylor’s Emmy message gives us: saCcharide, ArEs, frOm thE viNeyard, noRth or south. ENCORE!”

Another fan noted, “Patient for the encore was spotted on a sign in the ‘Opalite’ music video.”

The easter eggs continued. Yesterday, fans noticed a third page was added to the letter on her site, where she shared she bought back her masters.

“THERE’S A THIRD PAGE! I REPEAT THERE’S A THIRD PAGE,” one user shared to X, excitedly.

Then, this morning, Swift changed her Instagram bio to read, “And, baby, that’s sh0w business f0r y0u.”

One of Swift’s background dancers Kameron Saunders brought further attention to Swift’s change in bio. This morning, he shared a post to Instagram with the same caption. The image features Saunders in the “Opalite” music video, holding up a zero paddle.

Fans were quick to connect the dots.

“WAS IT STARING US IN THE FACE ALL THIS TIME,” a user said on X. “During the ‘Opalite’ music video, there are various critics giving Taylor Swift a ‘0’ rating. ‘And, baby, that’s sh0w business f0r y0u.'”

Swift’s Recent Apperances

In typical showgirl fashion, Swift has not shied away from public appearances recently.

Yesterday, the VMAs announced the pop star would receive its inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors. While there was previously no official confirmation that Swift would attend the awards show in-person on Sunday, this announcement seems like strong suggestion otherwise.

Swift has also appeared at Arrowhead Stadium the past two weekends to support her husband Travis Kelce as he kicks off his 14th NFL season as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

During Week 1, she was spotted with Tom Cruise. This weekend, she was in the Kelce suit with her parents and in-laws, Donna and Ed Kelce.