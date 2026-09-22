Brandi Glanville Reveals Former RHOBH Co-Star Has Been Helping Her Through Health Battle

Brandi Glanville has spent much of the past year searching for answers about her health. Along the way, one familiar face from her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” days has quietly tried to help.

During a recent episode of her “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast, Glanville revealed that former RHOBH co-star Yolanda Hadid has helped connect her with doctors as she continues undergoing treatment.

“Yolanda’s always been very helpful,” Glanville said.

Later in the conversation, she added, “Yolanda’s been very helpful and she’s hooked me up with some doctors.”

The support carries particular significance considering Hadid has publicly discussed her own years-long health journey with Lyme disease. Glanville, however, made a point of separating their experiences rather than suggesting the two women are dealing with the same thing.

“Our things are different. She has Lyme disease,” Glanville explained.

Brandi Glanville Says the Cost of Treatment Keeps Adding Up

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While Glanville expressed gratitude for Hadid’s help, getting connected with doctors has only been one piece of what she described as an exhausting process.

The former Housewife also opened up about the financial toll of continuing to pursue treatment.

“It’s just spending, spending, spending,” Glanville said. “If I had her bank account, it would be different.”

Glanville’s latest comments come as she continues to publicly document a health battle that has affected both her appearance and daily life.

A GoFundMe organized by a friend states that Glanville has been diagnosed with “highly resistant ESBL Klebsiella and Enterobacter with biofilm, Coccidioidomycosis (Valley Fever), Demodex dermatitis and mononucleosis.”

According to the fundraiser, doctors also identified a fungal ball in Glanville’s face that requires removal, while her treatment plan includes months of daily IV medication through a PICC line.

The process has taken over much of her routine. Glanville has said she spends a significant portion of her day receiving IV treatments, leaving her with only a small window to take care of everything else. Even that time, she explained, can be swallowed up by trips to the pharmacy and other needs related to her treatment.

Brandi Glanville Has Received Support From Her Housewives Circle

Hadid isn’t the only person from the Bravo world who has rallied around Glanville.

Several Housewives stars have donated to the fundraiser created to help with her medical expenses and recovery, including Kyle Richards, Vicki Gunvalson, Eileen Davidson, Camille Grammer and Claudia Jordan.

For Glanville, however, the battle has extended beyond doctors’ appointments and medical bills.

She recently spoke about becoming increasingly isolated while searching for answers, explaining that she stopped answering some calls and texts because she had little new information to give people about what was happening. She has also discussed developing anxiety about leaving home and spending much of her time with her dogs.

That makes Glanville’s revelation about Hadid stand out for a different reason. Years after the two women shared the screen on RHOBH, Hadid has remained someone Glanville says she can turn to as she navigates an extraordinarily difficult period away from the show.