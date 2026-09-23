Popular Rock Singer Passes Away at 79 as Tributes Pour In

Fans of the popular Australian hard rock band Rose Tattoo are in mourning as its lead singer, Gary “Angry” Anderson, has passed away at 79. The band, known for songs such as “Nice Boys” and “Bad Boy for Love,” is largely credited with influencing acts such as Guns N’ Roses. Now, following his passing, tributes are pouring in for Anderson.

Rose Tattoo confirmed Anderson’s death on its official Instagram page on September 23. Notably, the musician passed away two days prior. The statement began, “It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Gary “Angry” Anderson on the eve of Monday 21 September 2026, surrounded by his loved ones here in Australia.”

After that, Anderson was described as a “devoted father and much-loved member of his friends, bandmates and the wider music and entertainment community.”

The statement continued, “His loss will be deeply felt by all those who knew and loved him both here in Australia and overseas. The family and band members are asking for privacy at this difficult time and will not be giving interviews. We kindly ask that their wishes are respected as they come to terms with this devastating loss and take time they need to grieve.”

Tributes Are Pouring In For Rose Tattoo Frontman Gary ‘Angry’ Anderson

Getty Gary “Angry” Anderson

After the news of Anderson’s passing, Rose Tattoo fans began paying tribute to the iconic singer with heartfelt social media posts. One person said on Instagram, “‘Angry’ will be greatly missed by me and most certainly by many others. Rest in peace, Mr. Anderson, and Godspeed to you, good sir.”

Someone else wrote, “Rest In Peace. I will miss you in the future…. No music, no albums, no concerts; it is sad…”

Another grieving fan said, “Sad news. I was hoping to see the band onstage one day. Rest In Power, Legend. Condolences to his friends and family.”

Someone else reflected on a Rose Tattoo concert, saying, “Had a great night watching RT support Rainbow in 1981. Unforgettable performance! He knocked himself out on the amps! Again!”

After that, another person recalled meeting Anderson. They said, “I met Angry at a market a year ago and gave him a cigar box guitar. He was such a wonderful person. He stayed and chatted for a while, and we had a good laugh. I’ll never forget him. I’m really upset about his passing. Thank you all for the amazing music.”

Anderson’s Legacy Will Never Be Forgotten

Getty Gary “Angry” Anderson

Anderson formed Rose Tattoo with guitarist Mick Cocks, bassist Ian Rilen, and drummer Dallas “Digger” Royall in 1976. According to USA Today, the band released its self-titled debut album in 1978, with it reaching number one on the British heavy metal chart. The group’s sophomore album, “Assault and Battery,” reached the same chart position.

To date, Rose Tattoo has released eight studio albums, with the most recent being 2020’s “Outlaws.” Anderson also achieved solo success, with his single “Suddenly” being used in a pivotal episode of the Australian soap opera “Neighbours.”





