Can Connor Wood Actually Make the DWTS Finals? Fans Are Weighing In

As Season 35 of DWTS heats up, viewers are taking sides online over whether comedian Connor Wood has what it takes to go all the way to the ballroom finale.

Following his viral routine with pro partner Rylee Arnold, comment sections have been flooded with fierce debate. While some skeptics question whether his technical scores can keep pace with the frontrunners, his massive fanbase and undeniable chemistry on the dance floor have supporters convinced he’s a dark-horse lock for the final night.

DWTS Fans Weigh in on Connor Wood’s Mirrorball Chances

Disney ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” stars Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold.

After dancing a tango with his pro partner Rylee Arnold to “12 to 12” by sombr on the second episode of Season 35, Connor Wood received a 15 total score from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News San Francisco shared the judge’s commentary. “Bruno said he really likes Connor and Rylee as a pair, but noted that there were a lot of mistakes this week. Still, he said, “the good bits were excellent.” Carrie Ann said Connor’s mistakes were a shame, but said the dance was so good before the missteps,” the outlet noted.

Fans threw their support behind the podcaster, despite his low scores on Reddit. They believe he has what it takes to go all the way in the competition.

“He’s a very charismatic young white guy who’s going to try very hard and make lots of TikTok content; I could easily see him getting lots of votes,” wrote one follower.

A second fan penned, “I actually think he’ll do well. Not exactly expecting a finale, but he’s way more popular than half the cast this season. He’s also very good friends with Dylan Efron so he’ll definitely do ok on votes.”

“That was very good! He hits the beat and he’s sharp. And he did reset really nicely in that corner and lock back in,” penned a third Redditor.

A fourth fan declared, “If Connor stays in, I think he could be a dark horse.” Others added that his charm and massive fanbase might carry him straight into the finale, which is scheduled to occur in November 2026, when the season’s mirrorball winner is announced.

Who is Connor Wood?

Connor Wood is a popular comedian, podcaster, and viral social media creator known online as Fibula, Wood first blew up on TikTok with his hilarious, off-the-cuff rants before co-hosting the massive hit Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast.

Now stepping out of his comfort zone on DWTS Season 35 alongside pro partner Rylee Arnold, Wood has quickly become a fan favorite for bringing his signature, self-deprecating humor to the ballroom stage.

Whether he takes home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy or not, Connor Wood has already won over the ballroom by proving he can trade viral punchlines for serious footwork. He plans to handle the toughest judges’ feedback with total class while applying their critiques directly to his Week 3 preparation.