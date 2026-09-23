Maura Higgins Opens up About the Emotional Toll of DWTS Week 2

Model Maura Higgins and her pro partner Mark Ballas earned enough votes to continue their “Dancing With the Stars” journey last night, as the 14 contestants took the ballroom floor for “Viral Hits Night.” However, before Higgins and Ballas showcased their Cha-cha, Higgins admitted that she struggled throughout rehearsals leading up to their final performance.

In a clip of the pair practicing their routine, Higgins was visibly emotional, shedding a few tears as she opened up about the challenges she faced that week. Thankfully, Ballas was by her side, guiding her every step of the way.

In an interview with Us Weekly after their performance, Higgins and Ballas candidly discussed their week 2 rehearsals and why it was an emotional one for the former “The Traitors” star.

Maura Higgins Admits She Was ‘Mentally, Physically Exhausted’ During DWTS Week 2 Rehearsals

It’s been evident throughout this season of “Dancing With the Stars” that competing on the show is no easy feat. Several of the celebrity contestants have opened up about the challenges that come with learning intricate choreography and mastering new dance styles while trying to perfect their routines in a matter of days.

The pressure appeared to get into Maura Higgins head for Week 2, where she found herself overthinking her routine and stuggling with the dance.

“Genuinely, I was so annoyed at myself because I’m more of a ‘suffer in silence’ [type], and I couldn’t hold it in, like, I had a lump in my throat,” Higgins told Us Weekly. “I was hormonal, I was tired, I was mentally, physically exhausted [and] I couldn’t get the dance in my brain, like, it wouldn’t go in.”

“I kept thinking, ‘I only have three days. I have to perform in three days, what am I gonna do? Do this on the floor? I’m in my head a lot, and I really need to learn to just stop and relax and enjoy this because it’s a dream show for me. And yeah, bless Mark. I don’t know how he put up with me this week, honestly,” she continued.

Higgins’ partner, Mark Ballas, with whom she formed a bond on “The Traitors,” noted that it was “good” the model “put pressure” on herself, which showed just how committed she was to make it to the very end.

“It’s good to work hard, but she’s not a dancer, and she’s like, ‘Why is it so hard?’ I’m like, ‘That’s the show, that’s why we’re here.’ I keep reminding her, ‘That’s why you’re here.’” He said.

Speaking to “On the Red Carpet” with ABC 7 after their performance, Ballas admitted that their week 2 dance was “a little hard” on Higgins. “I had to remind her to breathe, work through it,” he added. Higgins also revealed that she was “more nervous” to perform in Week 2 than on premiere night, sharing, “And I was really nervous last week.” However, Higgins noted that she “came to life” when it was time to nail their routine.

Higgins & Ballas’ DWTS Journey So Far

ABC he female celebrities make their competition debut, performing to a No. 1 song from the year they were born, with one eliminated at the end of the night. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:03 p.m. EDT) on ABC.

Although Higgins has been a little tough on herself, she’s showcasing week after week that she has what it takes to make it to the finals.

Last night, she and Ballas performed a Cha cha to Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Septmeber.” Playing on her nerves that night, Higgins took a lipstick and wrote “Mark I think I can’t” on a mirror. However, Ballas erased the “t” to spell out “can” before they took the ballroom floor.

Higgins looked a bit nervous in her routine; however, she and Ballas earned the second-highest score of the night, a 19/30. The judges praised her performance, but Derek Hough believed she was “a little too back-weighted” during the dance.

The model may have been putting just a little too much pressure on herself since she and Ballas did earn the highest score during premiere night. During night 2, the couple performed a foxtrot to “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles and wowed the judges, scoring a 21/30. Carrie Ann Inaba called the performance “mesmerizing” and “wonderful,” while Hough said it was “everything you want to see in a foxtrot.”

Higgins and Ballas will return for Week 3 when the 13 remaining contestants take on “Yacht Rock Night.”