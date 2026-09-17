How Mark Ballas’ Wife, BC Jean, Saved His DWTS Performance

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 kicked off with a two-night premiere. On night two, pro dancer Mark Ballas and his celebrity partner, Maura Higgins, took the floor.

Each couple performed to a hit song from the year they were born. Maura chose “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles for their Foxtrot.

The DWTS live band performs the music for each routine. However, when the singer they wanted was unavailable, Mark Ballas brought in his wife, BC Jean, to save the day.

BC Jean Sang For Mark Ballas & Maura Higgins’ Performance

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas stunned viewers and judges alike with their Tango to “Black Velvet.” But when the singer they wanted wasn’t available, it was up to Mark’s wife, BC Jean, to lend a hand.

Travis Garland, a singer for the “Dancing With the Stars” band, reached the semifinals of “America’s Got Talent.” He was eliminated during the September 16 episode. However, his participation meant he wasn’t available to sing for Ladies’ Night during the DWTS premiere.

“Calling in reinforcements. Can’t wait to dance tonight while my wife @bcjean sings for us 🤘🏼 @dancingwiththestars @alexanderjeanofficial” Mark captioned a Instagram video ahead of Wednesday night’s episode.

“Travis where are you going? I thought you were gonna sing for us??” Mark and Maura ask in the video through text.

“I can’t bro… I’m in the semi finals of AGT!!!” Travis Garland replies.

Maura asks Mark what they should do next. He shares that he has an idea.

“A NEW BOMBSHELL ENTERS THE BALLROOM!” the text reads as BC Jean struts onto the stage. “Good thing my wife is a BADASS rock singer.”

Plenty of “Dancing With the Stars” contestants sounded off in the comments, cheering for BC Jean.

“Sooooo I feel I might poop my pants 🫣” Maura joked in the comments.

“Works for me! Good luck @travisgarland & welcome to the team @bcjean ! 👏🏾🙌🏾🎤🎤” music director Ray Chew added.

Maura Higgins’ Exceeded the Judges’ Expectations

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Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas completely blew fans away with their premiere night Foxtrot. The judges expressed admiration for the routine, awarding them 21 points out of 30. They earned the highest points of the night, even outscoring Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Dewan.

Fans loved the routine enough on its own, but felt completely blown away when it was revealed that BC Jean provided the vocals.

Other fans felt excited to see Mark Ballas return for another season. Since Maura doesn’t have previous dance experience, many weren’t sure what to expect. But now, it’s clear she’s a contender for the Mirrorball trophy.

“I swear Mark could teach a block of wood how to dance omg that was so good,” one fan gushed in the comments.

“Either she lied about not being able to dance or Mark is the greatest teacher ever because that was actually INSANE! 🔥😂” another chimed in.

Mark Ballas and Maura Higgins advance to week two of the competition. Fans can catch the pair back in action at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, on ABC.