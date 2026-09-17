Bronwyn Newport Spotted Kissing Mystery Man at U.S. Open

Bronwyn Newport is turning the page on a turbulent chapter in her personal life, and she may have someone new by her side.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star was photographed sharing a kiss with an unidentified man during an outing at the U.S. Open in New York. The affectionate sighting comes as Newport moves forward with plans to end her marriage to Todd Bradley, a storyline that is now unfolding on RHOSLC.

While Newport has not publicly identified the man or confirmed whether the two are dating, the photos offer a new glimpse into her life away from her estranged husband.

Bronwyn Newport Gets Cozy With a Mystery Man in New York

Photos of Newport’s U.S. Open outing were shared by DeuxMoi on Instagram on Sept. 15.

In one of the images, Newport can be seen wrapping her arms around the mystery man as the two share a kiss. Additional photos capture them embracing during their time together.

DeuxMoi described the man only as Newport’s “new mystery man,” leaving his identity and the exact nature of their relationship unclear.

Newport has yet to publicly address the outing or reveal whether she has officially entered a new relationship.

The timing, however, makes the sighting particularly notable for RHOSLC viewers. Newport is entering a dramatically different period of her life after acknowledging that her marriage to Bradley had reached its end.

Her marital struggles have been documented on the Bravo series, but Newport has recently spoken more directly about realizing she could no longer remain in the relationship.

Bronwyn Newport Says She Had to ‘Get Myself Out’ of Her Marriage

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Newport reflected on her marriage in a preview for Season 7 of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” explaining that approaching her 40th birthday forced her to confront how alone she had felt.

“I was gonna have a big 40th birthday. Maybe he would remember. No. Ultimately, I realized I’d been by myself in that marriage for a long time, and I had to get myself out,” Newport said.

Despite deciding she needed to leave, Newport made clear that separating from Bradley has been emotionally complicated.

“I cry almost every time he and I hang up the phone because I don’t think everybody else understands that there’s a period of time with Todd that I really loved,” she said. “We’re just not in that period of time anymore.”

During the same conversation with her mother, Newport said she believed she “[had] to be” done with the marriage.

Newport previously explored another relationship following her split from Bradley, but her latest U.S. Open appearance is a separate development. For now, she has offered no public details about the man photographed alongside her.

That leaves one major question unanswered: whether the outing marked the beginning of another romance or simply captured an affectionate moment in Newport’s newly single life.

Either way, the photos arrive as viewers are getting a much more personal look at the major changes happening behind the scenes for Newport. Her marriage may still be playing out on RHOSLC, but off camera, she is already being seen stepping into whatever comes next.