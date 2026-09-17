Kelly Monaco Shares Letter From Beloved Soap Star Billy Miller to Fans 3 Years After His Death

Beloved soap star Billy Miller died three years ago on September 15, 2023, just two days before his 44th birthday. In honor of what would have been his 47th birthday, Miller’s close friend and “General Hospital” co-star Kelly Monaco has shared a heartfelt letter the actor sent her years ago. Miller wanted her to post on social media when he first sent it to her, but she never did until now.

‘General Hospital’ Alum Kelly Monaco Posts Heartfelt Billy Miller Letter

In an Instagram post, Monaco posted a photo of a typed letter from Miller to celebrate his heavenly birthday. It was something Miller had written following his “General Hospital” exit in 2019.

“Dear Friends, With a slight air of sadness, it is time to ponder what ‘Goodbye’ means. However, instead of dwelling on what is gone and sure to be missed, there is another way. Maybe our goodbye is really a remembrance of love felt, an appreciation for lives shared, and the lifelong reminisces that come from embraces given and received,” began his letter.

The “All My Children” hunk went on to say, “Maybe our goodbye is an earnest hope for the brightest path forward for us all. Maybe our goodbye is honoring growth and lessons learned. Now, instead of sadness, I am filled with gratitude for all your support, encouragement, and every emotion shared. I cherish the journey we have taken together. Thank you for following me into your homes and lives. With every ounce of myself, I thank you for being you.”

“I would be remiss in this crazy, unpredictable world we all love so much if I did not hold out the possibility that maybe our GOODBYE is really… UNTIL NEXT TIME,” the Daytime Emmy winner ended his letter.

Monaco revealed in her caption that Miller wanted everyone who had supported his career over the years to read his words. “He is a gift that keeps giving,” she expressed.

Miller was so loved in the entertainment world by fans and his colleagues. The actor also appeared on “The Young and the Restless” as well as several primetime shows like “Suits,” “Truth Be Told,” and “Justified,” to name a few.

During their time on “General Hospital,” Miller and Monaco grew very close. There was speculation that they were a couple in real life, but they never confirmed their relationship status.

Fans React to Billy Miller’s Letter

The comments section of Monaco’s Instagram post revealing Miller’s letter was filled with emotional responses.

“Thank you for sharing this. I was lucky enough to meet him several times and he always radiated kindness and respect for his fans. He is indeed missed,” wrote a fan.

Another fan added, “Thank you for sharing @kelly_m23 this is an absolute beautiful letter. I was lucky enough to meet you both and it was one of the best days of my life. Sending you love and prayers. Happy Heavenly Birthday Billy ❤️.”

“Man, the Kelly & Billy era.😢 What you guys did onscreen was truly magnificent TV. We were soooo lucky to witness it. Thank you both so much for all the special moments you gave us. There was a time i couldn’t rewatch your scenes & interviews without crying,” insisted a fan.

One fan stated, “Really was a kind soul. Thanks for sharing a little piece of his kindness with us. ❤️.” All fans could agree that Monaco posting the letter meant the world to them. It also made fans miss the talented Miller even more.