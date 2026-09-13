‘Young & the Restless’ Susan Walters Suffered Serious Injury During Fight Scene

Soap star Susan Walters (Diane) has revealed that she sustained a major injury filming a fight scene on “The Young and the Restless.” Thankfully, the actress is fine now. The show did go on despite her facing some challenges, as she had to finish the scenes with her injury.

‘The Young and the Restless’ Susan Walters Reveals On-Set Injury

In an interview with The Soap Scene, Walters revealed she got hurt when Diane faced off with Patty (Stacy Haiduk) in the hospital after Patty stabbed Jack (Peter Bergman) and set up Diane for it. Walters explained that she and Haiduk were thrilled to finally get to film the epic fight.

They were all hyped up for this “ugly fight” between the two enemies. During filming, things were going great until Diane ran after Patty. Walters ran faster than she should have because Haiduk was super-fast, which led Walters to trip and fall.

That’s when Walters felt pain in her hamstring, but as a cyclist, Walters thought it was just a charley horse and pushed through to film the scene. Initially, Walters thought it was a strained hamstring. She even went to urgent care for treatment, and insisted on continuing to work as the fight played out.

“I can just balance on my right leg and not really use my left leg,” she expressed. However, at times, it was easier said than done.

The scene at the end of the fight, when Patty is in handcuffs, and Kyle (Michael Mealor) picks Diane up after she had been injected with a toxin, was challenging to film. No, the scene wasn’t added due to Walters’ injury; it was planned.

Since Diane was supposed to be dead weight, it was already difficult enough for Mealor to pull her up off the floor. To help him, Walters tried to use her good foot to help hoist herself up to make it easier, but it hurt.

The Injury Was Far More Serious Than Susan Walters Thought

10 days after her initial injury and the fight scenes were wrapped, Walters learned that she had torn her tendon completely off the bone by more than an inch. At the time, the doctor informed Walters she might have to undergo surgery.

In the end, Walters’ doctor knew the surgery would impact her ability to be a cyclist, something she loves, and helped her to find another course of action. Walters had physical therapy and PRP, or platelet-rich plasma treatment, which uses a person’s blood to speed up healing.

The actress confirmed the treatment worked, and she has since been back on a bike. If she had had the surgery, Walters admitted it would have been challenging for her to sit on a bike seat.

“I got very lucky,” the soap star shared with the outlet.

It was a rough road for Walters, but it seems to be behind her now. She has been busy on “The Young and the Restless” set.

The fall preview for the hit CBS soap reveals that Diane and Jack are once again dealing with crazy Patty. Jack and Diane also face issues in their marriage thanks to Jack’s friendship with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).