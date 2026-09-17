Hannah Brown Gives Her Honest Take on Ex Tyler Cameron Competing on DWTS

Bachelor Nation has been tuning in to this season of “Dancing With the Stars” for plenty of reasons, but Tyler Cameron’s addition has certainly given them something extra to watch. Cameron is competing alongside his pro partner Sharna Burgess, and his moves were enough to carry him through premiere week.

Among those tuning into season 35 is his ex-girlfriend, Hannah Brown, who knows a thing or two about the DWTS ballroom herself. Brown famously won the Mirrorball trophy with her partner Alan Bersten in season 28, and now she’s watching her former “Bachelorette” suitor take on the dance floor and sharing her honest thoughts on his performances.

Hannah Brown Weighs in on Ex Tyler Cameron’s DWTS Season

ABC DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars stars Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess. (Disney/Andrew Eccles)

“Dancing With the Stars” season 28 champion Hannah Brown is tuning in to the newest season of the beloved reality competition show. However, as she roots for the celebrity contestants, including her former pro partner Alan Bersten, is she also rooting for her ex, Tyler Cameron?

Brown took to Instagram before night one of the premiere, which saw only the male contestants take the ballroom floor, including Cameron, sharing her predictions on the couples. When she got to Cameron and his pro Sharna Burgess, she joked, “Ugh, do I have to talk about Tyler Cameron? Obviously.”

“Honestly, I think he’s going to be really good,” she shared. “He’s charming, he’s athletic, I think he has a dance background? Pretty sure he was a dance minor in college, so I think he’s got some moves and he’s with Sharna, who is amazing and I’m so glad to see her back in the ballroom. It’s going to be really fun to watch them.”

As Bachelor fans all know, Cameron was Brown’s runner-up when she starred as “The Bachelorette” for season 15 in 2019. Although she did not choose Cameron, she did end up asking him out during “After the Final Rose” after her split from winner Jed Wyatt. They had a brief relationship before Cameron was spotted with Gigi Hadid.

They’ve since moved on with other partners, with Brown now married to Adam Woolard, and Cameron recently proposing to his girlfriend Tate Madden. However, they appear on friendly terms, with Brown having joined Cameron on his HGTV series “Going Home with Tyler Cameron” in 2024.

Cameron Reflects on His First Dance on DWTS

On DWTS night one, Cameron and Burgess performed a tango to the song “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz. For his debut, Cameron did really well, and he and Burgess appear to have great chemistry. It’ll be fun to watch him improve week after week if he earns enough votes.

After being saved on night one and advancing to the second week, Cameron reflected on his first dance, telling Deadline, “I’m over the moon. We did this,” he said while nudging Burgess. “That was our best performance out of all the ones we practiced, it just came. But it’s all for the preparations that Sharna, the work she put in me. I am the luckiest guy here.”

Speaking to Extra, Burgess shared how much it meant to return to the DWTS ballroom and to have Cameron as her partner after five years away from the show.

“He’s unreal … It’s such a gift to come back to this experience with Tyler. He is an amazing human. I love Tate, his fiancée. I love his work ethic. I love what this show means to him. The growth in him and just the few short weeks we have been dancing, I already see how far I can take him in this competition and know that we are going to have a really good time doing it,” Burgess said.

For fans who want to keep watching Cameron on the ballroom floor, make sure to keep voting every week!