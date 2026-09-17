Millie Bobby Brown Welcomes Baby No. 2

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are growing their family.

The “Stranger Things” alum, 22, and Bongiovi, 24, have welcomed their second child together through adoption, a source tells PEOPLE.

The couple appeared to hint at their growing family earlier this month when Brown shared a glimpse of their life together in Italy.

In an Instagram post on Sept. 7, the actress was seen carrying their daughter while Bongiovi walked beside her with a baby carrier secured to his chest.

Brown Has Shared Moments into Her Life

The couple kept their newest addition out of view as they enjoyed a walk with alpacas in Italy’s Dolomites mountain range.

The new arrival comes about a year after Brown and Bongiovi announced the adoption of their first daughter.

“This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” Brown wrote on Instagram in August 2025. “And then there were 3.”

Brown has previously been open about her desire to adopt. During a June appearance on “Not Gonna Lie” with Kylie Kelce, the actress explained that adoption had been something she imagined for herself since childhood.

“It was always part of my childhood dreams,” Brown shared at the time. “Every time I was at home and I was, you know, 5, 6 years old, my parents were like, ‘You had your baby dolls.’ They were all adopted. I never had any of them myself. And I never pretended I was pregnant.”

Although adoption has always been important to Brown, she has also said she hopes to have biological children in the future.

“It’s not because I don’t want that. Hopefully one day that’s in my future,” she said.

Brown also described adoption as a lasting expression of love.

“Adoption is love, adoption is forever,” she said.

Brown Talks About Being a Mom

The actress has spoken warmly about the bond she developed with her daughter after becoming a mother. In a conversation with UNICEF shared June 1, Brown said the experience gave her an overwhelming new understanding of love.

“People say they love their children,” the actress noted. “I couldn’t—I don’t understand how that much happens in my heart. The feeling is so overwhelming. It’s just incomprehensible.”

As Brown and Bongiovi navigate parenthood, they have also leaned on their mothers for guidance. Brown has said her mother, Kelly Brown, is the person she turns to when she has questions about her daughter.

“Naturally, just when you see something, like they’re doing something, you’re like, ‘Is that normal? Do they do that?’” Millie explained. “And I call my mum, she is just like my 9-1-1. It’s like, ‘Mum, did I do this? Did my siblings do this?’ And she’s like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s completely normal. They do that all the time.’”

She also said she can turn to her mother-in-law, Dorothea Hurley, for the same reassurance.

“It’s so great, I’m so honored to have support. And if I can’t call her, I call my mother-in-law. And she is just like the same way. It’s just so nice to hear reassurance.”

Brown has also thought about the lessons she hopes to pass down as her daughter grows.

“Raising a daughter is a real responsibility,” she said. “I just try to learn as much as I can and feed it into her life so that she knows nothing other than girls supporting girls, or women succeeding, women achieving their dreams, and living in a world and building a world for her that isn’t unrealistic, but it sets a standard for her to know that she shouldn’t settle for anything less.”