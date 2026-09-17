Bill Murray Returning to Television in ‘Genre-Bending’ New Series for Paramount+

One of Bill Murray‘s most iconic comedies was set at a golf course, and now the “Caddyshack” star is returning to the links in a new series for Paramount+.

According to an announcement from the streamer, the legendary “Saturday Night Live” alum will soon be seen in a new six-part documentary series, “A Course Called Ireland.”

‘A Course Called Ireland’

Paramount Tom Coyne and Bill Murray in “A Course Called Ireland.”

Per that press release, the upcoming series promises to defy expectations.

“This isn’t just a show about golf — it’s a celebration of life going gloriously off course,” states the release.

“In the six-part documentary series, ‘A Course Called Ireland,’ Bill Murray and author Tom Coyne play their way across some of Ireland’s most legendary golf courses,” the release continues. “But somewhere between the first tee and the final pint, the journey veers into an unexpected portrait of Ireland, the people who give it its soul, and of Bill Murray himself.

‘A Genre-Bending Golf Adventure’

Paramount Bill Murray and Jason Kelce in “A Course Called Ireland.”

Each thirty-minute episode will follow Murray — joined by his family and a few celebrity pals — as they “hit the road for a genre-bending golf adventure.”

The series, the release adds, “follows Murray and friends across some of the island’s most breathtaking fairways. Joined by the extended Murray family, including Joel and John Murray, celebrity friends Chris O’Dowd, Joanne McNally and Jason Kelce, and long-time golfing companion Tom Coyne, ‘A Course Called Ireland’ is a hilarious and unpredictable love letter to the game of golf. The series captures candid, unscripted moments woven with the wit, warmth, and wonder of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.”

An Evolving Golf Strategy

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During an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Murray opened up about his lifelong obsession with golf, and how he continues to learn with each ball he hits.

“I’ve figured something out,” Murray told Rogan (via Golf Digest), referencing authors Pia Nilsson and Lynn Marriott.

“They wrote a great book called ‘Every Shot Must Have a Purpose.’ Did you read that one? Well, I should talk about them because they really are onto something, and it’s about quieting your brain when you play,” he shared.



“I’ve always had a lot of fun, but that made me enjoy golf even more,” Murray continued.

“It’s decluttering … Everything that distracts you from [hitting a shot] is a problem. So it’s the ability to just pull the weeds out of your head, as I read a Japanese man say once, and attend to it when you attend to it. It’s a few hours to play a round of golf, like you say, it takes time. But the actual playing of the game is only minutes. The actual hitting of the ball is only minutes,” he added.

“You have the freedom in between the shots to move and to speak and tell jokes and smoke cigars and whatever you want to do,” he explained. “But when you want to hit the ball, this is about: you’re going to think, make a little plan, and you separate that.”

“A Course Called Ireland” will premiere Sunday, October 25 on Paramount+.