Whitney Rose is opening up about her life after separating from husband Justin Rose, including whether she is ready to start seeing other people.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star recently confirmed that she and Justin have separated after more than 15 years of marriage. Now, as the couple works through what comes next, Whitney is sharing where her romantic life stands and how she is feeling about this new chapter.

And despite the major changes happening behind the scenes, Whitney made one thing clear: She is doing well.

Whitney Rose Reveals Whether She’s Dating After Justin Separation

During an interview with USA Today, Whitney was asked about life following her separation from Justin and revealed that dating is not currently part of the equation.

Instead, the RHOSLC star said the two are giving themselves time to navigate their separation before making any decisions about the future.

“We’re just enjoying the separation and figuring out next steps right now,” Whitney said.

She then offered fans a candid update on how she is personally handling the transition.

“I want fans to know that I’m good. I’m happy. Like, I’m turning 40 this month. I’m feeling myself. I’m vibing. I love it.”

Whitney’s comments come as she approaches a milestone birthday while simultaneously adjusting to a major change in her family life. Rather than rushing into another relationship, she appears focused on herself and determining what her next chapter will look like.

Whitney Rose Says It Has Been a Year of ‘A Lot of Change’

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Dating was only one part of Whitney’s larger life update.

Speaking to USA Today, she described the past year as one filled with both difficult transitions and promising new beginnings.

“It’s been a busy year. A lot of change, a lot of good change, hard change,” Whitney said. “Justin and I are recently separated and working all of that out and figuring out next steps, but I have a lot of exciting news that will break at the end of this year for Wild Rose Beauty. So I got my business back, been working hard on it. But yeah, it’s been a lot of change.”

Her comments offer a clearer picture of where things currently stand between her and Justin. The two are separated, but Whitney said they are still working through what that means for their future rather than presenting their next step as a foregone conclusion.

At the same time, Whitney is putting renewed energy into Wild Rose Beauty and teasing more news surrounding the business before the end of the year.

For RHOSLC viewers who have followed Whitney and Justin’s marriage for years, her latest update marks a significant shift. But as she enters her 40s, Whitney seems determined to approach that change on her own terms.

For now, that does not include jumping back into the dating world.

Season 7 of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is officially here and airs weekly on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.