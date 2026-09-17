DWTS’ Julianne Hough Flaunts Toned Physique in Sexy Outfit

Julianne Hough posed up a storm wearing a sexy daring outfit that perfectly showcased her toned physique. The “Dancing With The Stars” host shared the new snaps to her Instagram account, and fans went wild for the stunning photoshoot.

Hough Hot!

Julianne modeled a sexy blue pencil skirt that clung to her body and featured a cheeky cut out detail at her lower back. The back of the skirt’s waistband didn’t fully meet, giving the outfit an abstract silhouette. The dancer paired the skirt with a similarly abstract brown jumper which featured long sleeves and a completely missing back.

Julianne stood facing sideways and eyed up the camera from over her shoulder, peeking out from behind her honey colored bob with confidence. She grabbed one of her arms while doing this, further drawing attention to how muscular her bare back is.

The star captioned the post simply, only saying: “Thanks, it’s Tom Ford,” and adding a hashtag for “Dancing With The Stars.”

Fans adored Julianne’s latest look and flooded the post’s comments section with praise. One user said: “Gorg!!! Also, this hair color is so good.”

A second shared: “Wowwwww.”

Meanwhile others added “This outfit was made for you”, “You look amazing!”, “So beautiful”, and “I wanna be you when I grow up.”

“Dancing With The Stars” Season 35 of “Dancing With The Stars” just kicked off, with a two night premiere on September 15 and 16. Below you can see this season’s pairings of celebrities and professional dancers. The names of the celebrities are in bold font. Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

and Jan Ravnik Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess

and Sharna Burgess Giada De Laurentiis and Alan Bersten

and Alan Bersten Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy

and Val Chmerkovskiy Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

and Daniella Karagach Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

and Pasha Pashkov Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart

and Britt Stewart Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

and Mark Ballas Conner Leavitt and Adele Zaikman

and Adele Zaikman Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong

and Brandon Armstrong Sarah Jane Nader and Hailey Bills

and Hailey Bills Jackson Olson and Emma Slater

and Emma Slater Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson

and Witney Carson Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson

and Jenna Johnson Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa

and Ezra Sosa Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold View this post on Instagram

Julianne sported her fabulous outfit on the show alongside the show’s judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. Penned in the caption of a snap cozied in with the trio on the judging panel yesterday, Julianne wrote: “Live from Hollywood.”

Fans raved in the post’s comments section, so glad to be watching the show again. One fan said: “Let’s gooooo.”

A second shared: “IT’S DANCING WITH THE STARSSS.”

Further fans gushed “Been watching this since I was like five and now I’m fourteen!!! Love you guys so so much”, “Hands down the best premiere”, “Julianne, you’re an excellent host and you and Alfonso make a great pair!! It’s so fun watching you both!”, and “The obsession I have for this show!”.

Julianne started her role as a host on “Dancing With The Stars” back in 2023 during season 32. She replaced former host Tyra Banks. Tyra left the show to focus on business ventures and other opportunities.

I’m looking forward to season 35 of the show unfolding!