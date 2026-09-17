‘Big Brother 28’ Drew Works Multiple Sides as Double Eviction Approaches

Drew Campbell is trying to strengthen his position on “Big Brother 28” just as the house prepares to lose two players in one night.

With the double eviction approaching, Drew has been building relationships with several remaining houseguests while keeping his options open. His conversations come after a week in which he went from Yash Patel’s primary target to securing his own safety with a marathon Power of Veto victory.

During RHAP’s Sept. 17 live feed update, Taran Armstrong and Maggie broke down Drew’s maneuvering as the remaining seven houseguests prepared for an eviction that will ultimately leave only five players in the game.

Drew Works on His Relationships Before the Double Eviction

Drew’s position has changed dramatically since the beginning of Yash’s HOH.

Yash originally nominated Barrett Pfeiffer, Drew and Melody Morris. Drew then won the Veto and removed himself from the block, forcing Taylor Brown to become the replacement nominee.

Now that his immediate safety is secured, Drew is looking ahead.

According to Armstrong and Maggie, Drew has worked on strengthening his relationships with Rick Devens and Dee Valladares while attempting to keep his strategic options open.

Drew also spoke with Yash about possible nominations, continuing a complicated relationship between two players who began the week on opposing sides.

His conversations could become particularly important during the double eviction, when players will have significantly less time to strategize between competitions and nominations.

Paramount Drew Campbell and Melody Morris in the “Big Brother” house during Season 28, Episode 18

Taylor and Yash Face a Difficult Barrett Decision

Before the house can focus entirely on the double eviction, it still has to settle the current vote.

Barrett and Melody remain vulnerable alongside Taylor, with the Blockbuster competition capable of affecting the final eviction choices.

Armstrong and Maggie discussed how Taylor and Yash remain concerned about damaging their relationships with the Icons, even though keeping Barrett could potentially benefit their games.

That tension has created difficult vote math.

Even Drew has considered whether he should help create a tie involving Melody or simply vote with the rest of the house, demonstrating the uncertainty surrounding where everyone truly stands.

Barrett and Melody Keep Their Campaigns Quiet

Despite facing possible eviction, neither Barrett nor Melody has mounted an especially aggressive campaign.

Maggie expressed surprise at Melody’s approach given how actively she played earlier in the season. The uncertainty created by the Blockbuster competition may also be affecting how the nominees approach campaigning before they know the final circumstances of the vote.

Barrett has continued discussing strategy, including conversations with Drew, but the house remains unsettled about what happens after the first eviction.

Taylor has also brought Yash, Dee and Devens together to discuss different scenarios as the group attempts to prepare for the accelerated round.

With only two weeks remaining before the finale, the double eviction will quickly transform the structure of the house.

Drew survived the first threat against his game by winning the Veto. His next challenge is ensuring the relationships he is building across multiple sides can protect him once the house goes from seven players to five.