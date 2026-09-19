Ruby Rose Says She and ‘Best Friend’ Hayden Panettiere ‘Spoke Every Day for 5 Years’ — Inside Their Friendship

Ruby Rose is providing details about her friendship with the late Hayden Panettiere. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Rose, 40, talked about what the bond with Panettiere meant to her and the reason why their friendship worked. Panettiere passed away on August 16 at the age of 36. The actress’s final moments have been a topic of intense discussion due to the murky circumstances surrounding them.

Multiple figures from the industry paid tribute to Panettiere after news of her moving on was confirmed. Rose’s friendship with the actress was not well-documented, but the “Orange Is the New Black” performer said it was a genuine bond she will miss.

Ruby Rose Calls Hayden Panettiere Her ‘Best Friend’

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Ruby Rose and Hayden Panettiere’s friendship wasn’t known on a mainstream level before the latter’s passing. The “Batwoman” star publicly spoke in support of her friend days later, among many other reports that emerged. At the season premiere of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” Entertainment Tonight caught up with her. A visibly emotional Rose held back tears, talking about her memories with Panettiere.

The actress revealed their friendship began after Panettiere initiated it. As she recalled, the “Heroes” star approached Rose and asked if she wanted to have a conversation. Rose admitted she was reluctant to make any friends in the industry after a history of poor experiences befriending celebrities. However, the pair became close, in a bond that lasted until Panettiere’s untimely passing.

Rose maintained that her friend wanted to be heard for her journey. The actress’s final years were shrouded in speculation after Panettiere largely retreated from the mainstream eye. But Rose claimed that she always wanted to tell her part of the story.

“Hayden, All that she ever wanted was to have her story told, her way, on her terms,” Rose said to Entertainment Tonight.

Ruby Rose And Hayden Panettiere Were As Close As Family

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Ruby Rose said she and Hayden Panettiere were so close that they stayed in constant communication with one another. According to the “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” performer, Panettiere helped her forge a surrogate family.

“Five years of friendship, texting every day and checking in on each other,” Rose elaborated to Entertainment Tonight. “It’s a bigger group now; there’s 14 of us that we’ve collected over the years. That’s my family. I don’t have a real family, so.”

Rose was quick to speak in Panettiere’s favor after a wave of online speculation following the latter’s passing. The actress was still emotional when talking about her departed friend to the outlet. Panettiere herself had suffered multiple familial tragedies over the years.

Hayden’s brother, Jansen Panettiere, had breathed his last only three years prior, in 2023. The actor was only 28 when he succumbed to aortic valve complications arising from cardiomegaly. Hayden had also relinquished custody of her daughter to former partner Wladimir Klitschko. The actress’s personal struggles led to her making the difficult decision.

Ruby Rose’s hopes of letting Panettiere’s true story be heard also align with the latter’s memoir. Panettiere had released “This Is Me: A Reckoning” only three months prior to her passing.