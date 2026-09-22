Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar Headline Great American Family’s Christmas Movie Lineup: See the Full Schedule

Great American Media has just unveiled its annual lineup of Christmas movies, revealing the 18 new movies arriving to fill viewers’ hearts with the spirit of the season.

People was the first to report that Great American Family (along with Great American Pure Flix and streaming service GFAM+) will be kicking things off Thursday, October 8, premiering 18 new holiday flicks over the course of three months.

All movies will premiere at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Great American Family.

A Christmas Cavalcade of Stars

The Great American Christmas lineup will feature an array of stars, many of whom will be familiar to viewers of Hallmark Channel.

This roster includes Danica McKellar, Candace Cameron Bure, Cameron Mathison and Ryan Paevey, all of whom will be appearing in more than one movie this year for GAF.

That schedule also includes the third film in Bure and Mathison’s “Sweet Christmas” franchise, along with Mario Lopez co-starring with wife Courtney Lopez and son Dominic Lopez — along with “Who’s the Boss” legend Tony Danza — in “Three Generations, One Christmas.”

“This extraordinary season is the result of an exceptional team. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together,” Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Great American Media, said in a statement. “We have brought together an incredible combination of stars, stories, production talent and creative excellence. I have never seen a Christmas slate with this kind of range, from romantic comedies and compelling dramas to powerful journeys of faith, all brought to life through unforgettable characters and exceptional storytelling.”

‘A Second Chance Christmas‘

Great American Family A Second Chance Christmas

Starring: Candace Cameron Bure and Jonathan Scarfe

“After five years, divorced parents Anna and James reunite with their adult children for Christmas, only to find an unexpected ice storm may give their love story a second chance,” reads the logline.

Premiere: Thursday, October 8 on Great American Pure Flix; Saturday, October 10 on Great American Family and GFAM+

‘Silver Bells at Christmas’

Great American Family Silver Bells at Christmas

Starring: Laura Osnes, Ryan McPartlin, Chuck Wicks, Taylor Kalupa and Julia Reilly

“When Ginny fights to save her late mother’s beloved Christmas shop, a determined buyer and the return of her first love force her to choose between holding onto the past and opening her heart to a new future,” states the logline.

Premiere: Thursday, October 15 on Great American Pure Flix; Saturday, October 17 on Great American Family and GFAM+

‘A Christmas Prayer Tradition’

Great American Family A Christmas Prayer Tradition

Starring: Shae Robins, Christopher Russell and Madeleine Cox

“As Natalie prepares to launch her new children’s book, a family’s quiet mission to answer the prayers of neighbors reminds Bellford Falls that some of God’s greatest works begin with simple acts of faith and kindness,” the logline reads.

Premiere: Thursday, October 22 on Great American Pure Flix; Saturday, October 24 on Great American Family and GFAM+

‘A Very Arctic Christmas’

Great American Family A Very Arctic Christmas

Starring: Jill Wagner and Cameron Mathison

“When a Christmas cruise leaves a father and daughter stranded in the Arctic, they must rely on a spirited wildlife conservationist to guide them home, turning a holiday mishap into an unforgettable journey of family, wonder and unexpected romance,” reads the logline for this Christmas movie executive produced by Candace Cameron Bure.

Premiere: Thursday, October 29 on Great American Pure Flix; Saturday, October 31 on Great American Family and GFAM+

‘Karen Kingsbury’s The Christmas Ring‘

Great American Family Karen Kingsbury’s The Christmas Ring

Starring: Jana Kramer, Benjamin Hollingsworth and Kelsey Grammer

Per the logline, “When a military widow’s long search for her family’s treasured Christmas ring leads her to a widowed antiques dealer, the heirloom becomes the key to reconnecting the past and opening both their hearts to a second chance at love.”

Premiere: Thursday, November 5 on Great American Pure Flix; Saturday, November 7 on Great American Family and GFAM+

‘An Ozark Mountain Christmas‘

Great American Family An Ozark Mountain Christmas

Starring: Brianna Cohen, Jonathan Stoddard, Julia Reilly and Joey Heyworth

“When a young designer reluctantly returns home to the Ozarks for Christmas, reconnecting with her family’s legacy and a caring local man helps her rediscover the faith, purpose and sense of home she left behind,” the logline explains.

Premiere: Friday, November 6 on Great American Pure Flix; Sunday, November 8 on Great American Family and GFAM+

‘The Christmas Yes List‘

Great American Family The Christmas Yes List

Starring: Danica McKellar and Sam Page

“When a chronic people-pleaser returns home for Christmas determined to finally say ‘yes’ to herself, an unexpected romance helps her discover that life’s greatest gifts often come when you stop fearing the answer,” reads the logline for this holiday movie based on the novel by Melissa Ferguson.



Premiere: Thursday, November 12 on Great American Pure Flix; Saturday, November 14 on Great American Family and GFAM+

‘Christmas at Moose Lake’

Great American Family Christmas at Moose Lake

Starring: Britt Robertson, Ryan Paevey, Natasha Henstridge, Kevin Dillon and Christian Shupe

“After a breakup sends Alyssa home to Moose Lake for Christmas, a misplaced engagement ring and an unexpected connection with Sean help her rediscover love, family and the courage to begin again,” the logline declares.



Premiere: Friday, November 13 on Great American Pure Flix; Sunday, November 15 on Great American Family and GFAM+

‘Three Generations, One Christmas’

Great American Family Three Generations, One Christmas

Starring: Mario Lopez, Tony Danza, Taylor Kalupa, Dominic Lopez and Courtney Lopez

According to the logline, “When a family’s beloved supper club faces an uncertain future, three generations come together at Christmas to decide what traditions, memories and legacy are worth holding onto.”



Premiere: Thursday, November 19 on Great American Pure Flix; Saturday, November 21 on Great American Family and GFAM+

‘Letters This Christmas’

Great American Family Letters This Christmas

Starring: Ashley Newbrough and Jesse Hutch

“When a struggling Christmas novelist returns home searching for inspiration, reconnecting with family, cherished traditions and her first love help her rediscover the story she was meant to write,” the logline reads.

Premiere: Friday, November 20 on Great American Pure Flix; Sunday, November 22 on Great American Family and GFAM+

‘A Sweet Christmas Anniversary’

Great American Family A Sweet Christmas Anniversary

Starring: Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison

“While celebrating their first anniversary in a storybook Christmas town, Sophie and Sam are swept into a royal mystery that tests their love and leads them to rediscover the true spirit of the season,” reads the logline for the third movie in the franchise.

Premiere: Tuesday, November 24 on Great American Pure Flix; Friday, November 27 on Great American Family and GFAM+

‘A Christmas Rescue’

Great American Family A Christmas Rescue

Starring: Trevor Donovan and Stephanie Bennett

“When a devoted doctor and a visiting veterinarian team up for a Christmas pet adoption event,” reads the logline, “their shared mission to find homes for rescue animals may lead them to a home for their own hearts as well.”

Premiere: Wednesday, November 25 on Great American Pure Flix; Saturday, November 28 on Great American Family and GFAM+

‘The Greatest Christmas Gift’

Great American Family The Greatest Christmas Gift

Starring: Danica McKellar, Matthew Marsden, Brett Varvel and Brittany Underwood

“When an unexpected setback threatens their Christmas wedding, Emma and Caleb discover that the greatest gifts are found in faith, selfless love and a community that reminds them to keep believing,” the logline reveals.

Premiere: Friday, November 27 on Great American Pure Flix; Sunday, November 29 on Great American Family and GFAM+

‘The Christmas Ornament Library’

Great American Family The Christmas Ornament Library

Starring: Merritt Patterson and Ryan Paevey

“When a librarian and a newspaper reporter discover a hidden room filled with generations of Christmas ornaments, their quest to reunite each keepsake with its family revives a beloved tradition and reveals the stories that bind the community together,” states the logline.

Premiere: Thursday, December 3 on Great American Pure Flix; Saturday, December 5 on Great American Family and GFAM+

‘Christmas By the Spoonful’

Great American Family Christmas By the Spoonful

Starring: Laura Vandervoort and Olivier Renaud

As the logline states, “When a food critic with no cooking skills must prepare her family’s first Christmas dinner after her beloved mother’s passing, she turns to a chef whose business she once nearly ruined, finding forgiveness, connection and unexpected love along the way.

Premiere: Friday, December 4 on Great American Pure Flix; Sunday, December 6 on Great American Family and GFAM+

‘Making Christmas Bright’

Great American Family Making Christmas Bright

Starring: Jillian Murray and Liam McIntyre

“When a teacher preparing to leave her small-town volunteers for her church’s Christmas Angel Tree and is paired with a newcomer seeking a fresh start, their shared faith and service lead both to reconsider where God may be calling them next,” the logline states.

Premiere: Thursday, December 10 on Great American Pure Flix; Saturday, December 12 on Great American Family and GFAM+

‘A Very Evergreen Christmas’

Great American Family A Very Evergreen Christmas

Starring: Katie Leclerc and Jeremy Guilbaut

“When Abby inherits her aunt’s beloved Christmas tree farm,” reads the logline, “she must spend two weeks working alongside her childhood best friend, rediscovering family traditions, promises worth keeping and the possibility that home may still hold her future.”

Premiere: Friday, December 11 on Great American Pure Flix; Sunday, December 13 on Great American Family and GFAM+

‘Christmas Wrapped in Love’

Great American Family Christmas Wrapped in Love

Starring: Cindy Busby and Marcus Rosner

“When a professional gift finder agrees to pose as an overworked surgeon’s girlfriend while helping him shop for his family, their arrangement becomes something more as she discovers the true meaning of belonging, family and love at Christmas,” the logline reads.

Premiere: Thursday, December 17 on Great American Pure Flix; Saturday, December 19 on Great American Family and GFAM+



















