Cindy Crawford Revealed Special Bond Connected to Late Son Presley

Following the tragic death of her son Presley Gerber, Cindy Crawford has revealed she has special keepsake jewelry that has a special connection to her son. In an exclusive story, People reported how the supermodel previously revealed she has three special eternity rings. Each of them represent those closest to her.

The three eternity rings, which Crawford continues to wear, each symbolize an important person in her life. They were gifted to her by her husband Rande Gerber as a 20th anniversary gift. According to Crawford, they act as a representation of their family bond, with a ring representing Rande and their two children Kaia and Presley.

The rings take on an extra special meaning now, following the death of Presley at the age of just 27.

Cindy Crawford’s Rings Represent Her Family

Getty US model Cindy Crawford (2nd L), her husband Rande Gerber (L), daughter, US model Kaia Jordan Gerber (2nd R) and son, Presley Gerber (R) pose on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on December 10, 2018.

The existence of the eternity rings was first confirmed in 2023. In an interview with People, both Crawford and Kaia were discussing what items she would inherit from her mother. The topic then moved onto her rings, including her engagement ring. Crawford then explained what the eternity rings were and what they meant to her.

“I wouldn’t give her my engagement ring because probably whoever proposes to you, you’ll want to choose the ring, even though that is a special piece as well,” Crawford explained.

“I was going to choose your engagement ring!” Kaia replied. “But you can have that one. You need to wear it. I know… I’ll take the eternity ring.”

“For my 20th anniversary, my husband gave me three eternity rings,” she added. “One [eternity ring] was to represent him, one was to represent Kaia and one was to represent Presley [Gerber].”

Crawford was first married to actor Richard Gere, but they divorced after four years of marriage in 1995. She then met Rande and the two got married in 1998. Presley was born a year later in 1999, with the couple welcoming Kaia in 2001. Presumably, that means that Rande gifted Crawford the rings in 2018.

Both children eventually followed their mother into modelling, despite Crawford showing some reservations.

Presley Gerber Passes Away Aged 27

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News emerged on Sunday, September 20 that Presley had passed away at the age of 27.

TMZ was first to report the news, although details were unclear as to a cause of death or the circumstances surrounding the incident. What is known is that Presley was staying at a rehab facility in California at the time of his death.

He had worked extensively as a model with a number of major fashion houses and recognizable brands. These include Celine, Tommy Hilfiger, Pepsi, and Moschino. Presley has also frequently discussed his mental health struggles, while members of his family have discussed his addiction troubles.

A statement provided to outlets from the family reads, “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”