Inside Cindy Crawford’s Beloved Son Presley Gerber’s Final Public Appearance

Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband, businessman Rande Gerber, has died. Presley’s death was reported on Sunday, September 20, with TMZ revealing that he died at a rehab facility. He was 27.

Presley Gerber’s Last Public Appearance

An autopsy has yet to be completed, but Presley’s family has asked for privacy. “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” a short statement reads, TMZ reports.

In the wake of this tragic news, fans have flooded social media to send condolences and remember Presley with fondness, but his last public appearance highlighted the close bond he shared with his sister, Kaia Gerber. JustJared reports that Presley’s last public appearance was in May, when he attended an event supporting Kaia at the launch party for her collection with Re/Done. Their parents were also at the event.

Remembering Presley Gerber & His Close Relationship With His Family

Getty Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber attend the Marc Jacobs Redux Grunge Collection in 2018

Presley was a model and made his runway debut at age 16 for Moschino. He has also worked with prestigious brands like Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, and Bottega Veneta. Presley appeared in campaigns with his sister and his mother, including the Pepsi Super Bowl advert with Crawford, who also appeared on HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU” Season 5.

Presley admitted that they shared a close family bond in a 2018 interview with People. “I am really excited to be in [Pepsi’s] commercial with my mom, especially since her commercial from back in the day is so iconic,” he said. “I feel like now I get to hop in there with her, which is really cool.” He also spoke about their family life and the bond they shared. “We literally drove from our house to work together, then drove home together. But we’re a really tight family, so it was just like going to work with one of your friends. It was so fun, and easy,” he said.

Presley Gerber’s Struggles

Presley’s struggles have also been openly documented, and he addressed his mental health and substance abuse issues in an appearance on the “Studio 22” podcast. “Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do,” he said, Men’s Journal reports.

He continued to discuss mental health, saying, “It is such a big part of my life. It’s a 24/7 job, and there’s so much to it. That’s really what I want to do: help people, whether you’re depressed, you’re struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body. I mean it could be anything, and there’s no judgment. I’ve seen a lot of stuff, and I’ve learned a lot of things. What I hope I can do is have made the mistakes for some other people, so they don’t have to make the same mistakes that I made.”

Presley also tried to raise awareness about mental health and those struggling with it through Instagram posts he called Mental Health Mondays.