Proud Wife Taylor Swift Has the Sweetest Reaction to Travis Kelce’s First Touchdown

Taylor Swift had the perfect reaction to Travis Kelce’s first touchdown of the season.

The former “The Voice” mentor was every bit the proud wife as she cheered on her NFL star husband after he ran the ball into the end zone on Sunday, September 20, at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kelce scored a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter, marking the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s first touchdown of the 2026 season.

Taylor Swift Points to Her Wedding Ring After Travis Kelce Scores First Touchdown

In a video shared by the NFL on Instagram, Swift can be seen jumping out of her seat and excitedly pointing to her wedding ring as Kelce scored the touchdown.

The “Opalite” singer also appeared to shout, “That’s my husband!” as she proudly flashed her stunning sparkler. Swift was joined by her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, and her mother-in-law, Donna Kelce, as they cheered on Kelce from the stands.

Swift also showed her solid support for Kelce and his team with her fashion. The “Anti-Hero” hitmaker looked chic in a red Kansas City Chiefs tank top by Erin Andrews, which retails for $39.99, per the Daily Mail.

Getty Taylor Swift celebrates after Travis Kelce scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium.

Fans quickly flooded the comments with reactions to Swift’s sweet gesture.

One fan wrote, “This is amazing. All the money, all the fame, all the talent, and you are proud of your man. Travis is going to feel 10ft tall when he sees this clip.”

Someone commented, “Even the best romance authors couldn’t have written this.”

Another shared, “Her wife era is the best!!! So proud of him!!!” while someone chimed in, “You can tell she’s been waiting to scream this.”

Taylor Swift Embraces Being Mrs. Kelce

Last week, Swift skipped the Emmy Awards to watch Kelce at the Chiefs-Broncos game on Monday night. The singer was photographed sitting next to Tom Cruise, who shared some fun details about his bonding moment with the singer.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Cruise revealed what he and Swift talked about during the game.

“She was schooling me on football,” Cruise told Fallon. “She was bringing the football [knowledge].”

The actor continued, “First of all, she’s a genius. I’ve been following her since she was a kid. Everybody there, all their friends… they’re a beautiful couple and magical in their own right.”

Cruise also pointed out that Swift has learned a lot about football since she began dating Kelce.

“Oh, she knows her stuff. She’s like, ‘This is like…’ I was like, ‘OK!'” Cruise recalled. “She knew nothing about football when she met Travis. It was like her [saying], ‘What was it like playing against your brother, tackling each other?’ She said, ‘You know, he’s so patient.’ I said, ‘I’m sure he was!’ … She knows [football]. She’s just bringing it. She knows.”