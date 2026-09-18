Tom Cruise Reveals What He and Taylor Swift Really Talked About at Chiefs Game

Tom Cruise is opening up about his recent bonding moment with Taylor Swift at Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game.

The actor, 64, was photographed sitting next to the former “The Voice” mentor, 36, at the Chiefs-Broncos game on Monday night. The two appeared to have a great time as they watched the game from a private suite alongside Swift and Kelce’s family and friends.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Cruise gave more details about what exactly he and Swift talked about.

What Did Tom Cruise & Taylor Swift Talk About?

Fallon, who described the moment as “the biggest movie star in the world sitting next to the biggest artist in the world,” asked Cruise what he and Swift talked about.

“She was schooling me on football,” Cruise revealed. “She was bringing the football [knowledge].”

The actor went on to gush about the “Opalite” singer, calling her a “genius.”

“First of all, she’s a genius,” Cruise said. “I’ve been following her since she was a kid. Everybody there, all their friends… they’re a beautiful couple and magical in their own right.”

Getty Tom Cruise is promoting his latest movie “Digger.”

Cruise admitted that he hadn’t been to a football game since before COVID-19, so getting to hang out with Swift at Kelce’s Chiefs game “was a lot.”

Fallon then noted that Swift didn’t know much about football before she started dating Kelce in 2023. Cruise revealed that’s clearly not the case anymore, adding that she has learned a lot about the sport during her relationship with the Chiefs tight end.

“Oh, she knows her stuff. She’s like, ‘This is like…’ I was like, ‘OK!'” Cruise recalled. “She knew nothing about football when she met Travis.”

The actor continued, “It was like her [saying], ‘What was it like playing against your brother, tackling each other?’ She said, ‘You know, he’s so patient.’ I said, ‘I’m sure he was!’ … She knows [football]. She’s just bringing it. She knows.”

Getty Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise at Cheifs game.

In 2023, Swift admitted that after attending a few of Kelce’s football games, she’s taken a liking to the sport.

“Football is awesome, it turns out,” the singer said in an interview with Time. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

Aside from football, Cruise and Swift also talked about music and movies. “She’s funny. She’s got such a great sense of humor,” the “Digger” actor added. “A brilliant writer, also, by the way. A brilliant musician, director … very skilled.”

Cruise was among the many celebrities who attended Swift and Kelce’s Madison Square Garden wedding on July 3.

On Monday, Kelce described his wedding to Swift as “the best night of my life.”

“Marrying Taylor, it was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up and the amount of love that was in the air,” Kelce said in an interview with ESPN’s Chris Berman.